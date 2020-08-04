White Sox fight back to win fifth in a row

Carlos Rodón's day didn't last long, as he was pulled after two innings due to shoulder soreness. Rodón averaged just 89 MPH on his fastball, which is definitely alarming. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

But rather than have such a setback ruin the chance at a win, the White Sox came together for a team effort that led to a 6-4 win.

The first inning started off with Luis Robert reaching on an infield single. José Abreu was able to score him home while grounding out to give us an early lead 1-0. Yasmani Grandal made it 2-0 with a sac fly.

Avisaíl García, our former friend hit, Rodón early as he doubled home Christian Yelich to quickly make the game 2-1 in the first.

Due to Rodón's injury, Matt Foster came in and was lights-out, as he went two hitless innings, with three Ks and a walk.

Jace Fry struggled, as he loaded the bases, with Steve Cishek entering to give up a ground-ball single to García to tie the game. In the sixth, Milwaukee continued hitting up Cishek, as the inning ended with the Brew Crew up, 4-2.

Corbin Burnes walked Robert, and after La Pantera swiped second base, Abreu crushed a 3-0 homer to center, tying the game, 4-4.

Here is Abreu's full postgame comments, courtesy of the White Sox:

Ross Detwiler was efficient as ever going 1 ⅓ innings giving up zero hits and striking out three. Detwiler has been perfect this year. With Rodón possibly going on the IL, could Detwiler ascend to fifth starter?

David Phelps lost the ballgame for the Brewers, giving up three singles to load the bases, and a debatable wild pitch (nice effort, catch) scored Leury García to give the South Siders the go-ahead run, 5-4. In the ninth inning, Corey Knebel surrendered a solo shot to Yoán Moncada for some insurance.

Alex Colomé closed the game. I am still #BummerForCloser despite Colomé looking sharp tonight and shutting the Brewers down.

All along, I knew we would win, as Steve Stone confirmed he was wearing his lucky socks.

Tomorrow, ace Lucas Giolito will take the mound against Brandon Woodruff. Let's hope the win streak expands to six.

Here are Ricky Renteria's postgame remarks, courtesy of the White Sox: