White Sox take the series against Detroit, 7-5

Tim Anderson and Eloy Jiménez started off the afternoon with back-to-back home runs, Tim Anderson on a 3-2 count and the 10th pitch of his at-bat, Eloy just two pitches later with easy opposite-field power, to give the Sox a quick 2-0 lead.

Anderson had a great day, going 4-for-5 and just a double shy of the cycle. It's good to see him pick up right where he left off, hitting just as he did last year in his batting championship year.

Dylan Cease had a good day despite the strange line he ended with. He went six innings giving up one earned run, but a passed ball by James McCann in the fourth inning led to four unearned runs. Cease struck out five and walked none, and as walks have been something Cease has struggled with it's encouraging to see him throw clean today. After the fourth-inning hiccup, Cease was still able to throw two strong innings afterwards, which is something for him to build off of. His ERA lowered from 4.05 to 3.26.

Here are Cease's postgame comments:

Luis Robert with just three hits in his last 26 at-bats, delivered when it mattered most, with a bases-clearing double to get the Sox back on top 6-5.

Here's what Robert had to say after the game:

Nomar Mazara followed up with a double to score Robert to make it 7-5 by the end of the fifth.

José Abreu and his friend Miguel Cabrera were having a little fun today. Two of the not-so-quick runners in baseball dueled, and Abreu wins the battle and tagged him for a double play.

Alex Colomé came on to finish it up with an easy and stress-free 1-2-3 inning to secure the win. The White Sox are now 2-0 since Tim Anderson has returned to the lineup. He definitely makes the team more fun, and is the heart and soul of the White Sox.

Ricky Renteria had thoughts on Tim, and more, postgame:

Tomorrow is an off-day, and Friday starts a series at home with the Cardinals, providing St. Louis can continue to test negative for COVID-19.

All postgame video courtesy of the White Sox.