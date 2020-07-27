Three Days in White Sox History: July 24-26

July 24, 1960

In the first game of a doubleheader at New York, future Hall-of-Famer Nellie Fox banged out his 2,000th career hit. On the afternoon he’d have a pair, in the 6-3 Sox victory.



July 25, 1925

White Sox catcher and future Hall-of-Famer Ray Schalk played in his 1,576th game behind the plate. At that time, it set the major league record.

July 25, 1954

In the first game of a twin bill at Boston, White Sox pitcher Jack Harshman set the franchise record by striking out 16 Red Sox. Harshman, a converted first baseman, was taught a "slip pitch" (a variation of a palm ball) by manager Paul Richards. Harshman got the win, 5-2. The Sox would then sweep the doubleheader by taking the second game, 4-2.

July 25, 1959

Marathon game No. 2 of the 1959 season took place again against the Orioles, and again at Comiskey Park. This one was another 17-inning affair that saw the Sox tie the game in the ninth and then win it, 3-2, thanks to Harry “Suitcase” Simpson’s single, scoring Sammy Esposito. Bob Shaw started and went 11 innings, Turk Lown pitched the last six innings and got the win.

July 26, 1942

Seventeen-year-old Chuck Comiskey was being groomed to take over the team, and his passions boiled over on this afternoon. In the first game against the Athletics at Comiskey Park, umpire John Quinn kicked out White Sox manager Jimmy Dykes for arguing an interference call. That brought the young Comiskey out on the field to continue the argument. Sox fans roared their approval over his pluck.

July 26, 1987

White Sox starter Rich Dotson, who had already thrown a one-hitter and lost in Baltimore in 1983, had a perfect game for more than seven innings against the Yankees at Comiskey Park, and a 2-0 lead. However, that all went out the window when Mike Pagliarulo singled. Before the frame was over, Dotson got tagged with three runs and would lose the game, 5-2.