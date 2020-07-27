South Side Hit Pen
Three Days in White Sox History: July 24-26

Mark Liptak

July 24, 1960

 In the first game of a doubleheader at New York, future Hall-of-Famer Nellie Fox banged out his 2,000th career hit. On the afternoon he’d have a pair, in the 6-3 Sox victory. 

July 25, 1925

White Sox catcher and future Hall-of-Famer Ray Schalk played in his 1,576th game behind the plate. At that time, it set the major league record.

July 25, 1954

In the first game of a twin bill at Boston, White Sox pitcher Jack Harshman set the franchise record by striking out 16 Red Sox. Harshman, a converted first baseman, was taught a "slip pitch" (a variation of a palm ball) by manager Paul Richards. Harshman got the win, 5-2. The Sox would then sweep the doubleheader by taking the second game, 4-2.

July 25, 1959

Marathon game No. 2 of the 1959 season took place again against the Orioles, and again at Comiskey Park. This one was another 17-inning affair that saw the Sox tie the game in the ninth and then win it, 3-2, thanks to Harry “Suitcase” Simpson’s single, scoring Sammy Esposito. Bob Shaw started and went 11 innings, Turk Lown pitched the last six innings and got the win.

July 26, 1942

Seventeen-year-old Chuck Comiskey was being groomed to take over the team, and his passions boiled over on this afternoon. In the first game against the Athletics at Comiskey Park, umpire John Quinn kicked out White Sox manager Jimmy Dykes for arguing an interference call. That brought the young Comiskey out on the field to continue the argument. Sox fans roared their approval over his pluck.

July 26, 1987

White Sox starter Rich Dotson, who had already thrown a one-hitter and lost in Baltimore in 1983, had a perfect game for more than seven innings against the Yankees at Comiskey Park, and a 2-0 lead. However, that all went out the window when Mike Pagliarulo singled. Before the frame was over, Dotson got tagged with three runs and would lose the game, 5-2.

Chisox shellacking: Twins club their way to an easy win

Reynaldo López looked too much like 2019 Reynaldo López to tame the Twins' lethal lineup. Luis Robert made the game memorable by delivering his first career home run, and well, that was about it. The Chicago White Sox were roughed up 14-2 against Minnesota to lose the season-opening series.

Sam Sherman

Mark Liptak

The latest on Reynaldo López's shoulder injury

The Chicago White Sox righthander couldn't finish the first inning, claiming shoulder pain he's never felt before

Brett Ballantini

Luis Robert reacts to his first home run (and walk)

The Chicago White Sox super rookie clocked a moon shot to center on Sunday

Brett Ballantini

Twins fire on all cylinders, take rubber match

Things fell apart early and often for the Chicago White Sox in a lopsided loss

Joe Resis

Playoffs 2020: (Almost) everybody's a winner

For the 2020 season, MLB has decided to go with a 16-team postseason. Is it temporary — or a sign of things to come?

Kevin.K

White Sox are at .500 this late for the first time since 2012 ... oh, right.

It just takes a little juice

Leigh Allan

Mark Liptak

So what if the White Sox Lost?

MLB just made the 2020 regular season a joke, anyway

Leigh Allan

WIN05

White Sox bats quiet the Twinkies' chirping

The South Siders preserved their chances at a 59-1 season after defeating Minnesota, 10-3, on Saturday afternoon. Dallas Keuchel looked like Dallas Keuchel, and the majority of their offense came from some unlikely names.

Sam Sherman

Tim Anderson: We're all brothers

The Chicago White Sox shortstop appreciated his team's show of support of Black Lives Matter in kneeling before 2020 Opening Night

Brett Ballantini

Opening Night's all right for ... eight pitchers?

Chicago White Sox fans didn't have to wait long to see Luis Robert get his first couple of major league hits, and Yoán Moncada looked great. But the defense and pitching couldn't complement the offense, as the South Siders lost 10-5 to the Minnesota Twins.

Sam Sherman