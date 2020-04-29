Today in White Sox History: April 29

1901

Shortstop Frank Shugart hit the first home run in White Sox history. It came in a 3-2 loss to Detroit.

1985

A new, yearly tradition was established in the first annual "Crosstown Classic" charity game matching the White Sox and Cubs. Down through the years, both teams had played each other on and off in spring training or during an open date in the regular season. There was also a postseason “City Series” that was eventually stopped by request of Major League Baseball, as it felt the games were taking away interest from the World Series.

But the Crosstown Classic was the first time both teams agreed to play on a yearly basis with a corporate sponsor (Busch Beer). The game alternated between Comiskey Park and Wrigley Field, and was played every year through 1995, when due to the labor impasse the teams played two games. The Sox won the opener at Comiskey Park, 7-4, but it was only the start of a remarkable run.

The White Sox and Cubs played a total of 12 games and the Sox never lost one. They’d go 10-0, with two ties, during that time period. After 1995, the series was dropped. It was never publicly explained why, but reports persisted that the cancellation of the series was at the Cubs' request. Plus, interleague play was on the horizon and it may have been felt by some that the game was now meaningless.