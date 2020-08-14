SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

Today in White Sox History: August 14

Mark Liptak

1910

The White Sox celebrated the first sellout in team history at Comiskey Park when more than 32,000 fans poured in to see a doubleheader split against the New York Highlanders.

1915

The White Sox purchased the contract of pitcher Lefty Williams from Salt Lake City. Williams might have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, if not for his role as a member of the the 1919 Black Sox. In his four seasons, he’d go 81-44 for the White Sox.

1939

It was the first time a major league night game was played in Chicago, with the White Sox besting the St. Louis Browns, 5-2. Johnny Rigney got the complete-game win with 10 strikeouts. After he retired, Rigney would eventually become a vice president with the team.

1973

GM Roland Hemond acquired starting pitcher Jim Kaat on waivers from Minnesota. All “Kitty” did was become a two-time 20-game winner for the White Sox, in 1974 and 1975. He made the All-Star team in 1975 and won 45 games in two-and-a-quarter years in Chicago.

1983

Catcher Carlton Fisk appeared to hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning off of the Orioles' Scott McGregor, only to have home-plate umpire Jim Evans overrule third-base umpire Greg Kosc and say it was a ground-rule double. The decision was based on the impression that a fan leaned over the wall to catch it. The White Sox wound up losing, 2-1. That fan then called Jimmy Piersall’s radio show after the game to give his side of the story, and TV replays showed he was not leaning over the wall when he caught the ball. Manager Tony La Russa went ballistic in what became his most classic moment arguing with an umpire, kicking dirt and then taking the third base bag out of the ground and flinging it towards the Sox dugout. Naturally, he was ejected for his outburst. It was just another in a series of bizarre plays that took place against Baltimore down through the years.

2008

White Sox outfielder Carlos Quentin set a major league record by getting hit by a pitch for the sixth consecutive game. Quentin would be hit 20 times in the 2008 season.

In the game, a 9-2 win over the Royals at U.S. Cellular Field, the Sox would hit four consecutive home runs for the first time in franchise history. The four came in a six-run sixth inning, and were hit by Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramírez and Juan Uribe. It was the sixth time in major league history a team hit four home runs in a row.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Cuba libre may be a rum deal, but White Sox Cuba fiebre sure isn't

The South Siders have now set a Cuban record of sorts ‚ the first major league lineup to have four players raised on ropa vieja at the top of the car

leighallan

by

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: August 13

Featuring perhaps the most amazing pitching feat in White Sox history ... a 16-inning, complete-game shutout by Jack Harshman!

Mark Liptak

Matt Foster is here to stay

The rookie reliever's winding road has landed him on the Chicago White Sox at the right time

Dwildman

by

WIN05

Today in White Sox History: August 12

It's a rare 2020 addition to today's almanac!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

White Sox take the series against Detroit, 7-5

Tim Anderson goes 4-for-5 in his second game back

Ali White

by

Mark Liptak

A Conversation with: Luis Robert (translated)

You probably know him best as 23-year-old Cuban sensation who has been filling up highlight reels both defensively and offensively every time he steps on the field. In our exclusive time with Luis we talked about what made him want to sign with the Chicago White Sox, his impressive mastery and of course, Domino's Pizza.

Sam Sherman

Jiménez, Encarnación overpower Tigers

Chicago White Sox score four in the first inning, never look back in 8-4 victory

Joe Resis

by

Mark Liptak

Dallas Keuchel showing his value on and off the field

Even if he does regress this season or beyond, one thing is for sure:the veteran southpaw is going to be very important for the White Sox moving forward

Sean Williams

From the Locker Room: Dallas Keuchel reaction

The team and management approves of the Chicago White Sox pitcher's message 100%

Brett Ballantini

Sox lose, game, face and maybe two players

It was a rather rough one in Motown tonight

Leigh Allan