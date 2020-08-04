Today in White Sox History: August 3

1940

At Comiskey Park, the White Sox held off the Senators 7-6 to record the franchise's 3,000th win. The Sox had a six-run fourth inning; Jack Knott picked up the win and helped his own cause, as he doubled in two runs in the big inning.

1956

The White Sox set the franchise record for most runs ever scored in the first inning of a game, when they picked up 11 in Chicago against the Orioles. Billy Pierce got the win as the Sox cruised, 13-3.

1986

White Sox rookie Russ Morman collected three hits in his first three at-bats in the big leagues. Morman also tied the record set by Billy Martin by getting two of them in the same inning in his debut game. That happened in the sixth inning of a 10-1 win at Comiskey Park against Detroit.

1989

White Sox GM Larry Himes is best remembered for his drafting of future stars like Robin Ventura, Frank Thomas, Jack McDowell and Alex Fernandez, but he’d pull off a good trade or two as well. Case in point, on this day, Himes shipped outfielder Mark Davis to the Angels for pitcher Roberto Hernandez. Hernandez would go on to save 134 games for the Sox, with three seasons of 30 or more, and make an All-Star team.

1997

White Sox second baseman Nellie Fox finally entered the baseball Hall of Fame. Fox, the 1959 American League MVP, was voted in by the Veterans' Committee after missing regular election to the Hall by the fewest votes in the history of the shrine. Technically, he received the 75% needed by rounding out his original vote total, but the Hall had no provisos for that, so his total of 74.6% stood and was deemed short of the 75% needed. Fortunately he was finally admitted in. Nellie was an 11-time All-Star who hit .368 in those games, and was one of the most beloved players in Sox history.

2001

White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle threw a lot of big games both in the regular season and in the playoffs. This was one of his best as he beat Tampa Bay, 4-0, at U.S. Cellular Field. Buehrle allowed only one hit, to Damian Rolls leading off the seventh inning.