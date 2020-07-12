Today in White Sox History: July 11

1950

The All-Star Game returned to Comiskey Park and saw the National League win 4-3 in 13 innings on a home run by Red Schoendienst. The Sox representative on that day was pitcher Ray Scarborough, who was acquired earlier in the season from Washington. This was the game where the Red Sox Ted Williams broke his elbow hitting the unpadded outfield wall.

1985

The White Sox blew a game and lost to the Orioles in Baltimore, 7-6. The loss would have long-term consequences for the franchise because it eventually led to the firing of GM Roland Hemond.

With two outs and the Sox leading, 6-3, closer Bob James hurt his right knee. In came journeyman relief pitcher Mike Stanton, who was picked up out of the minors a few weeks before. Stanton didn’t get a man out and gave up a three-run, game-winning home run to Fred Lynn.

Up in the broadcast booth, Sox TV announcers Don Drysdale and Ken Harrelson were openly questioning the organization, if the best they could do was Stanton. It planted the seed in the mind of ownership that a change was needed. That change turned out to be Harrelson ... named the new GM that offseason. The rest, as they say, is history.

1990

During a series with the Brewers, the White Sox had a promotion that has had far-reaching ramifications for three decades and counting. It was called “Turn Back the Clock" Day.

The promotion recreated the scene as it would have been during the 1917 season. Sox players wore replicas of those uniforms, the scoreboard was turned off and operated by hand, vendors and stadium personnel were dressed in period clothes and photographers were allowed on the field. The promotion was copied by teams in all sports and an offshoot promotion came to pass in future years called "Turn Ahead the Clock."

1994

At the All Star Game in Pittsburgh, White Sox slugger Frank Thomas slammed some of the longest home runs ever seen, reaching the upper, upper deck at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium during the home run hitting contest one day earlier. As far as the actual game itself on this day, Sox hurler Jason Bere got tagged with the loss as Moises Alou reached him for an RBI double to win the game in 10 innings, 8-7.

Pitcher Wilson Alvarez was also on the A.L. squad along with Thomas (1B).

1995

At the All-Star Game in Texas, first baseman Frank Thomas turned a special double play. Thomas won the home run hitting contest the day before the actual game, and then on this day became the first White Sox player to ever homer in the game itself, when he connected off of Cincinnati's John Smiley. The N.L. would win the game, 3-2. Thomas was the only member of the Sox on the team.

2000

White Sox starting pitcher James Baldwin won the All-Star game for the American League in Atlanta. Baldwin threw an inning in the A.L.’s 6-3 win. Joining him on the squad from the Sox were Ray Durham (2B) and Magglio Ordoñez (OF).

2006

Coming off a season where the White Sox won their first World Series championship in 88 years, seven players and manager Ozzie Guillén made the trip to Pittsburgh for the All-Star Game. The seven players were tied for the second-most in team history, equaling the number of Sox representatives in 1960.

The seven players were Mark Buehrle (P), Jose Contreras (P), Jermaine Dye (OF), Bobby Jenks (P), Paul Konerko (1B), Jim Thome (DH) and A.J. Pierzynski (C). The A.L. won the game in dramatic fashion, 3-2.

2010

The White Sox closed out the first half of the season crushing the Royals, 15-5, at U.S. Cellular Field. The win capped an incredible 30-game stretch heading into the All-Star break that saw the club go 25-5 and vault into first place in the division.

The 25-5 sprint tied the Sox with the legendary 1975 Cincinnati Reds and the 1990 New York Mets for the best stretch of wins in baseball history heading into the second half.