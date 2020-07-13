Today in White Sox History: July 12

1919

On this day, Babe Ruth slugged his first Comiskey Park home run. It took place while he was a member of the Red Sox, coming in the third inning off Dave Danforth. Boston would rout the White Sox, 12-4.

1951

White Sox starter Saul Rogovin threw 16 innings against the Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader at Comiskey Park. He struck out 14 but Boston won, 5-4 in 17 innings, sweeping the two games.

1955

It was déjà vu all over again for Billy Pierce. Chicago's star lefthander got the nod to start his second All-Star Game. This time it was in Milwaukee, and just like in the 1953 game, he went three innings, allowing one hit and getting no decision in the N.L.’s 6-5 win in 12 innings. Billy was joined on the team by Nellie Fox (2B), Chico Carrasquel (SS), Sherm Lollar (C) and Dick Donovan (P)

1979

On this night, between games of a doubleheader with the Tigers, the infamous “Disco Demolition" was staged. Fans rioted after DJ Steve Dahl blew up a load of disco records. The second game was forfeited to Detroit because of unplayable field conditions.

Among those in the stands that night for the game were future White Sox relief pitcher Donn Pall and future actor Michael Clarke Duncan (The Green Mile, Armageddon, and narrator of the 2005 White Sox World Series film).

1990

White Sox starter Melido Perez threw a rain-shortened no-hitter against the Yankees in New York. The Sox won, 8-0, with the game called after six innings. Later baseball removed it, along with all other rain-shortened no-hitters, from the official record book. The Yankees starter that night? Andy Hawkins ... the same guy who threw a no-hitter against the Sox 11 days earlier but lost 4-0!

2005

Mark Buehrle got the nod to start the All-Star Game in Detroit, and he also got the win as the A.L. held off the N.L., 7-5. Buehrle’s win continued an interesting pattern in Sox All-Star history. When a Sox pitcher won the game, the Sox usually made the postseason. Examples? Buehrle in 2005, James Baldwin in 2000 and Jack McDowell in 1993. Buehrle was joined on the team by Paul Konerko (1B), Scott Podsednik (OF) and Jon Garland (P).

2016

Chris Sale started the All-Star Game in San Diego for the American League. Sale joined Billy Pierce (three times), Early Wynn, Esteban Loaiza and Mark Buehrle as White Sox pitchers to have been given that honor. Sale also joined Pierce as the only White Sox pitchers to ever be named to five consecutive All-Star teams. Sale pitched one inning, allowing a run, facing four batters, with one strikeout. He didn’t get a decision in the 4-2 A.L. win. He was joined on the team by fellow Sox pitcher Jose Quintana.