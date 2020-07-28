South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: July 27

Mark Liptak

1951

The White Sox trailed the Yankees, 3-2, when the game was delayed 25 minutes by rain. When play resumed, the Sox scored twice more to lead, 4-3. Yankees manager Casey Stengel began stalling, hoping for more rain. He got his wish and the game was called, reverting back to a 3-1 Yankees win. That second rain delay lasted 10 minutes! The Sox protested the decision by umpire Hank Soar with the league office, to no avail.

1973

White Sox vice president Stu Holcomb “retired” under pressure after his hard-line approach on salaries destroyed the 1973 White Sox. When players wouldn’t come to terms with his initial offer, Holcomb ordered then-player personnel director Roland Hemond to release them. Not try to compromise with them, or try to trade them to get something back, but release them.

The Sox gave away Jay Johnstone, Ed Spiezio, Mike Andrews and Rick Reichardt. When Holcomb ordered Hemond to release 21 game-winner Stan Bahnsen, Hemond and manager Chuck Tanner went to owner John Allyn. Hemond and Tanner threatened to quit if something wasn’t done. Allyn sided with the duo, and Holcomb was history. The move brought some stability to the front office, but the damage was already done: When the Sox got hit with an epidemic of injuries, they had little depth to try to counteract it.

2014

Former White Sox star Frank Thomas, the “Big Hurt,” was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Thomas played 16 years with the Sox and holds every major hitting record in team history. He was the American League MVP in back-to-back years, 1993 and 1994, and finished in the Top 10 in that voting nine other times. He was the Comeback Player of the Year in 2000 and helped the Sox on their way to winning the 2005 World Series before getting injured in mid-season. He received almost 84% of the vote, becoming the first White Sox player inducted on the first ballot.

Know Your Enemy: Cleveland Buckeyes

Suddenly, an early-season 2020 Chicago White Sox road trip becomes must-win

Colleen Sullivan

Mark Liptak

Chisox shellacking: Twins club their way to an easy win

Reynaldo López looked too much like 2019 Reynaldo López to tame the Twins' lethal lineup. Luis Robert made the game memorable by delivering his first career home run, and well, that was about it. The Chicago White Sox were roughed up 14-2 against Minnesota to lose the season-opening series.

Sam Sherman

Moemaxsam3

The latest on Reynaldo López's shoulder injury

The Chicago White Sox righthander couldn't finish the first inning, claiming shoulder pain he's never felt before

Brett Ballantini

Three Days in White Sox History: July 24-26

Some pluck from a youngster, future owner Chuck Comiskey, made quite an impression

Mark Liptak

Luis Robert reacts to his first home run (and walk)

The Chicago White Sox super rookie clocked a moon shot to center on Sunday

Brett Ballantini

Twins fire on all cylinders, take rubber match

Things fell apart early and often for the Chicago White Sox in a lopsided loss

Joe Resis

Playoffs 2020: (Almost) everybody's a winner

For the 2020 season, MLB has decided to go with a 16-team postseason. Is it temporary — or a sign of things to come?

Kevin.K

White Sox are at .500 this late for the first time since 2012 ... oh, right.

It just takes a little juice

Leigh Allan

Mark Liptak

So what if the White Sox Lost?

MLB just made the 2020 regular season a joke, anyway

Leigh Allan

WIN05

White Sox bats quiet the Twinkies' chirping

The South Siders preserved their chances at a 59-1 season after defeating Minnesota, 10-3, on Saturday afternoon. Dallas Keuchel looked like Dallas Keuchel, and the majority of their offense came from some unlikely names.

Sam Sherman