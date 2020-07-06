Today in White Sox History: July 5

1964

During the 1960s the White Sox were synonymous with outstanding pitching ... pitching that was the envy of most of in baseball, excluding only perhaps the Dodgers. The best example of this was July 4-5 in Chicago over the Fourth of July holiday in 1964. In a time span of roughly 28 hours, the White Sox threw three straight complete game shutouts against Cleveland. On the Fourth of July itself, Gary Peters blanked the Tribe on three hits, winning 4-0. In the Sunday doubleheader it was Juan Pizarro in the opener tossing a seven hitter and winning, 2-0. Then in the nightcap it was Joe Horlen with a 5-0 blanking on four hits. In 27 innings, Cleveland managed no runs on 14 hits. Now that’s pitching!

1987

The White Sox tied the franchise mark for most lopsided win when they beat Cleveland, 17-0, at Municipal Stadium. Ken Williams and Harold Baines each drove in four runs, with Ozzie Guillén and Greg Walker knocking in three each. Future Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro was saddled with the loss.