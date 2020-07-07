Today in White Sox History: July 6

1933

The first-ever All-Star Game was played at Comiskey Park. The White Sox won a coin flip with the Cubs for the right to host the game that was the idea of Chicago Tribune sports editor “Arch” Ward. The A.L. won the game, 4-2, thanks to a home run by Babe Ruth. The Sox representatives in that first game were Jimmy Dykes (3B) and Al Simmons (OF). Dykes scored the first-ever All-Star run.

1954

Virgil Trucks threw a one-hitter at Detroit, beating the Tigers, 4-0. It would be the second one-hitter thrown by Trucks in little more than two months. On May 1, he beat Boston at Fenway Park, 3-0 with a one-hitter. In this game, the only hit he allowed came in the third inning, when Harvey Kuenn singled to center.

1983

The Golden Anniversary All-Star Game was held at Comiskey Park. The A.L. mangled the N.L., 13-3, stopping their 11-game losing streak. Chicago native and Angels outfielder Fred Lynn got the game’s first-ever grand slam, off San Francisco's Atlee Hammaker, who’d later go on to pitch for the Sox. Lone White Sox representative Ron Kittle (OF) got an infield single in the game.

1999

Chris Singleton became the first White Sox rookie to ever hit for the cycle when he turned the trick against Kansas City. The Sox would lose the game, however, 8-7 in 10 innings. Singleton would become a Sox broadcaster for a short period of time.

2007

The Minnesota Twins scored 32 runs and hammered eight home runs in a day/night twin bill at U.S. Cellular Field, winning 20-14 and 12-0. It was a low point for a franchise that won the World Series less than two years earlier.