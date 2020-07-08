South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Today in White Sox History: July 7

Mark Liptak

1959

White Sox pitcher Early Wynn started the first of the two All-Star Games played that season. This one was in Pittsburgh. Wynn, who’d go on to take the Cy Young Award and win 22 games, went three innings allowing one run. He didn’t get a decision in the N.L.’s 5-4 win. Other Sox representatives in the game included Luis Aparicio (SS), Nellie Fox (2B), Sherm Lollar (C) and Billy Pierce (P).

1964

White Sox manager Al Lopez, in charge of the A.L. All-Stars, saw a former player ruin his afternoon.

Johnny Callison, once a top Sox prospect and traded to the Phillies before the start of the 1960 season, belted a three-run home run in the last of the ninth to win the game for the N.L., 7-4, at Shea Stadium. The home run came off Boston's Dick Radatz and was the key blow in the four-run inning. The Sox quickly realized what they traded away and tried to get Callison back before the start of the 1962 season, without success. Joining Lopez and coach Don Gutteridge from the Sox on the team were pitchers Gary Peters and Juan Pizarro.

1982

It was the coming-out party for White Sox outfielder Harold Baines. In a game in Chicago against the Tigers, Baines blasted three home runs in Chicago's 7-0 win. One of his blasts was a grand slam. He’d drive in six of the offense's seven runs.

Later that week at Toronto in a 16-7 win, he’d hammer two more home runs, including a second grand slam, and knock in five more runs. No wonder he was named A.L. Player of the Week!

2009

White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko launched three home runs in a 10-6 win over Cleveland at U.S. Cellular Field. Konerko had a solo home run, two-run shot and grand slam in his finest performance in a White Sox uniform. He went 3-for-4 with three runs and seven RBIs. He became the 12th player in franchise history to drill three home runs in a game and the 13th to hit at least three. He also became the first Sox player to ever hit three in a game at U.S. Cellular Field.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gio González - a White Sox cultural retrospective

The crafty lefty has had a quite artsy career; the 34-year-old former first round draft pick has returned to his (rightful?) place on the South Side. What can 2020 Gio bring to the pitching staff?

Janice Scurio

by

Hidekichambeau

Ricky Speaks: Oh, to clinch against the Cubs

Sure, the Chicago White Sox manager says they're just another opponent, but wouldn't it be fun to clinch against them?

Brett Ballantini

Hija Zoe roba la conferencia de prensa del padre Reynaldo

The elder López and Chicago White Sox pitcher has a lot to say, but his daughter takes the spotlight

Brett Ballantini

Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 5

Featuring the glorious green leggings of Carlos Rodón

Brett Ballantini

First two positive tests cloud Summer Camp

Meanwhile, the rotation is shaping up and intrasquad games loom

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: July 6

The first baseball All-Star Game ever was played at Comiskey Park on this day.

Mark Liptak

Dylan vs. Luis: Let's put it this way, we're happy they're on the same team

Two ascendant superstars face off on the diamond, team up for the media

Brett Ballantini

Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 4

Tim Anderson gets in some licks, Dylan Cease throws his reps

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks: Guys are rounding into shape each day

The Chicago White Sox manager points to positives for Luis Robert, Gio González, Carlos Rodón and Dylan Cease, but Yoán Moncada's status is more worrisome

Brett Ballantini

Brand-new arm, same old snarl: Carlos Rodón is back

Feeling as fresh as a rookie, the dark horse ace is ready to rock for 60 games

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak