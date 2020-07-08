Today in White Sox History: July 7

1959

White Sox pitcher Early Wynn started the first of the two All-Star Games played that season. This one was in Pittsburgh. Wynn, who’d go on to take the Cy Young Award and win 22 games, went three innings allowing one run. He didn’t get a decision in the N.L.’s 5-4 win. Other Sox representatives in the game included Luis Aparicio (SS), Nellie Fox (2B), Sherm Lollar (C) and Billy Pierce (P).

1964

White Sox manager Al Lopez, in charge of the A.L. All-Stars, saw a former player ruin his afternoon.

Johnny Callison, once a top Sox prospect and traded to the Phillies before the start of the 1960 season, belted a three-run home run in the last of the ninth to win the game for the N.L., 7-4, at Shea Stadium. The home run came off Boston's Dick Radatz and was the key blow in the four-run inning. The Sox quickly realized what they traded away and tried to get Callison back before the start of the 1962 season, without success. Joining Lopez and coach Don Gutteridge from the Sox on the team were pitchers Gary Peters and Juan Pizarro.

1982

It was the coming-out party for White Sox outfielder Harold Baines. In a game in Chicago against the Tigers, Baines blasted three home runs in Chicago's 7-0 win. One of his blasts was a grand slam. He’d drive in six of the offense's seven runs.

Later that week at Toronto in a 16-7 win, he’d hammer two more home runs, including a second grand slam, and knock in five more runs. No wonder he was named A.L. Player of the Week!

2009

White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko launched three home runs in a 10-6 win over Cleveland at U.S. Cellular Field. Konerko had a solo home run, two-run shot and grand slam in his finest performance in a White Sox uniform. He went 3-for-4 with three runs and seven RBIs. He became the 12th player in franchise history to drill three home runs in a game and the 13th to hit at least three. He also became the first Sox player to ever hit three in a game at U.S. Cellular Field.