Today in White Sox History: July 8

1941

Edgar Smith became the first White Sox pitcher to win an All-Star Game. He got the decision in the A.L.’s 7-5 win, even though he gave up two runs in two innings. (This was the game where Ted Williams hit a three-run home run in the last of the ninth to win it in Detroit.) Smith was joined on the team by Luke Appling (SS) and Thornton Lee (P).

1943

White Sox pitcher Orval Grove almost got himself a no-hitter, and against the Yankees to boot. Joe Gordon’s bloop double with two outs in the ninth spoiled it, but Grove did win the game, 1-0, at Comiskey Park.

1958

White Sox ace Early Wynn got the win in the All-Star Game in Baltimore, as the A.L. defeated the N.L., 4-3. Wynn pitched a perfect inning. In addition to Wynn, the Sox representatives were Luis Aparicio (SS), Nellie Fox (2B), Sherm Lollar (C) and Billy Pierce (P).

1985

In a 9-4 victory at Detroit, Carlton Fisk had Baseball-Reference's ninth-best July 8 offensive game in baseball history. Fisk went 3-for-3 with two homers, 5 RBIs, three runs and a walk. Fisk had an astronomical .379 WPA, with his grand slam in the sixth inning putting the White Sox up, 8-3. Fisk hit homers 20 and 21, the five RBIs gave him 50 on the season, and he even caught Alan Trammell stealing at third base.

2010

In a getaway day special, John Danks pitched a positively Mark Buehrle-esque 1-0 win vs. the Angels. Per Baseball-Reference, it was tied for the second-best July 8 pitching effort in history, with a 90 game score. Danks dispatched the Angels in just an hour and 50 minutes and 111 pitches. Both Danks and opposing pitcher Ervin Santana pitched complete games, and both had 8-7 records at game's end. The sole run was scored by Juan Pierre on a Paul Konerko sacrifice fly, in the bottom of the first. Danks struck out seven, gave up just two singles, and walked none.

Per game score, it was tied for the best game of Danks' career and tied for the 72nd-best game in White Sox history.

2016

In a game at home against the Braves, the White Sox pulled off their third triple play of the season. It happened in the third inning of an 11-8 loss. Shortstop Tim Anderson fielded a Freddie Freeman ground ball, tagged out lead runner Chase d’Arnaud before stepping on second base to force out former Sox infielder Gordon Beckham and then throwing to first baseman José Abreu to get Freeman.

Both the Red Sox and A’s accomplished the feat of three triple plays during the 1979 season, according to the Society for American Baseball Research’s triple play database.

The White Sox had turned a triple play on April 22 against the Rangers and on May 18 against the Astros.