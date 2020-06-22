South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: June 21

Mark Liptak

1942 

White Sox pitcher and future Hall-of-Famer Ted Lyons won his 250th career game, beating the Red Sox, 6-5. That season, Lyons only pitched on Sundays and posted this incredible statistic: In his 20 starts, he completed all 20 games! At the end of the season, Lyons joined the Marines and served four years during World War II — essentially giving up the remainder of his career to join the fight against fascism.

1956 

It was either a case of great pitching, or terrible hitting, as the White Sox beat the Orioles, 1-0, in a game that took just two hours and 12 minutes. Both Baltimore starter Connie Johnson (who used to pitch for the Sox) and Chicago's Jack Harshman each allowed the opposition only one hit. The Sox scored their run in the first inning when Jim Rivera walked, stole second and scored on a double by Nellie Fox.

1964 

The White Sox dropped their ninth straight game on the season to the Yankees, 2-1, in 17 innings. It allowed New York to sweep a twin bill, with the Sox scoring only one run in 26 innings. The extra-inning game really hurt, because New York got the winning run home thanks to an error by infielder Al Weis.

The Sox would lose another one to the Yanks the next day, running the streak to 10 in a row, before finally winning against them in August. Those losses were very costly, because in 1964 the Sox ended the year one game behind the Yankees in the pennant race.

1973 

White Sox pitcher Stan Bahnsen, a 21-game winner in 1972, threw one of the strangest shutouts in baseball history. Bahnsen beat the A’s, 2-0, at Comiskey Park. He allowed 12 hits and a walk in the process. 

History

