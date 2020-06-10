South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: June 9

Mark Liptak

1947 

Somehow I can’t see this happening today: In a game at Comiskey Park against the Yankees, a fan held up the contest for nearly an hour while he argued a call with one of the umpires. That’s right ... a fan! The Sox would eventually win the game, 9-8 in 10 innings, scoring seven unanswered runs to pull it off.

1987

White Sox outfielder Ken Williams hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, breaking up a no-hit bid by the A’s Curt Young. It would be the only hit on the day for the Sox, who would lose, 8-3.

