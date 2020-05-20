South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: May 19

Mark Liptak

1963

White Sox starter Ray Herbert’s consecutive scoreless inning streak ended controversially in (where else?) Baltimore. Herbert, a 20-game winner in 1962, had thrown 38 straight scoreless innings when he faced the Orioles Johnny Orsino in the third inning. Orsino then hit what appeared to be a home run to left field. Or did he?

Both manager Al Lopez and outfielder Dave Nicholson argued that the ball Orsino hit passed between the top of the wall and an iron railing mounted on top of it with support posts to help keep fans from falling over on to the field of play. By going through the gap, Orsino's hit should have been ruled a ground-rule double. The White Sox lost the argument, Herbert lost his scoreless streak, but the Sox won the game 4-3 in 10 innings to get a doubleheader split.

1996

In a 14-3 clubbing of the Tigers in Detroit, Darren Lewis and Robin Ventura hit grand slams. The home runs came in the third and ninth innings.

2004

The 2004 season, which had started off well for the White Sox, took a dramatic turn. On a short popup to right field in Cleveland, infielder Willie Harris slammed his shoulder into outfielder Magglio Ordoñez’s knee. Ordoñez would go on the injured list, come back and play a few games, then miss the rest of the season. Eventually, he’d go to Europe for an operation (over the strenuous objections of the White Sox) and leave as a free agent to sign with Detroit.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Experiencing 2005: JD earns my love

A simple exhortation from the stands might have keyed the championship run

Laura Jansen

by

Phil Hundley

Ranking the best ballparks in baseball

Our staff takes a crack at a user's guide

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 18

Spooky times in Baltimore

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

Finding the Mark

Chicago White Sox starter Mark Buehrle struck out six and only allowed one run in his complete game victory back in 2005.

Joe Resis

by

Phil Hundley

Barons review: top five hitters

It’s been a pretty fun ride for Birmingham in the last several years, with a ton of top prospects coming through.

Jake Mastroianni

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: López dominates Jays

A starter yielding just hit over seven-plus will cure a lot of hitting woes

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 17

A one-hitter, from a most unlikely source

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: Second verse, same as the first

Poor pitching, no clutch hitting, and a Herrera meltdown lead to another loss

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 16

A pitcher grand slam, a blockbuster deal, and a cycle

Mark Liptak

by

Brett Ballantini

2020 OOTP sim: Edwin goes boom

Grand slam caps a six-run seventh to pace 9-4 win

Brett Ballantini