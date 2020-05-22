South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: May 21

Mark Liptak

1924

In a game at Cleveland, White Sox outfielder Bill Barrett banged out four hits and stole home twice in a 13-7 win.

2009

The White Sox tied the team record for worst defeat based on run differential when they were annihilated, 20-1, by the Twins at U.S. Cellular Field. The 19-run difference was first set on May 10, 2002 in Anaheim. Bartolo Colon, Lance Broadway and Jimmy Gobble gave up all the runs. Colon at least had something of an excuse … of the eight runs he allowed, seven were unearned!

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox ship McCann and Fulmer to Houston

Tyler Ivey, Carmen Benedetti and Blake Taylor come back in prospects haul

Brett Ballantini

MLB Dream Bracket 2 Preview: 1983 White Sox vs. 1965 Twins

A position-by-position breakdown of a tough matchup

Jim Turvey

by

Phil Hundley

Andrew Vaughn speaks on season delay

SI's Cal Sports Report has a one-on-one with the White Sox blue-chipper

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 20

The punch heard around Chicagoland

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: The White Sox lose the home-run battle and consequently, the game

The Rockies hit five home runs, and the White Sox hit three in a high-scoring ball game

Ashley Sanders

Ranking the best ballparks in baseball

Our staff takes a crack at a user's guide

Brett Ballantini

by

RSWS

2020 OOTP sim: Giolito's gem

Ace stifles Colorado, and the South Side offense is just enough

Brett Ballantini

Experiencing 2005: JD earns my love

A simple exhortation from the stands might have keyed the championship run

Laura Jansen

by

Phil Hundley

Dream Bracket 2: MLB's all-time teams tournament begins this week

The (virtual) White Sox will be back in action on Thursday and Friday

Jim Turvey

Today in White Sox History: May 19

A collision changed the course of White Sox history

Mark Liptak