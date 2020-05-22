Today in White Sox History: May 21

1924

In a game at Cleveland, White Sox outfielder Bill Barrett banged out four hits and stole home twice in a 13-7 win.

2009

The White Sox tied the team record for worst defeat based on run differential when they were annihilated, 20-1, by the Twins at U.S. Cellular Field. The 19-run difference was first set on May 10, 2002 in Anaheim. Bartolo Colon, Lance Broadway and Jimmy Gobble gave up all the runs. Colon at least had something of an excuse … of the eight runs he allowed, seven were unearned!