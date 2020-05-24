Today in White Sox History: May 23

1954

The quest to find a competent third baseman appeared to be at an end, White Sox GM Frank Lane sent infielder Grady Hatton and $100,000 to Boston for All-Star George Kell. It was the first time the Red Sox had sold a player outright since the Babe Ruth deal more than 30 years earlier. Kell’s best year with the White Sox was 1955, when he hit .312 with 81 RBIs. However, he had a bad back that limited his playing time, and he was traded to the Orioles early in 1956.