11 Half-Innings to a Championship: 2005 ALDS Game 1

This is an in-depth breakdown of the most important half-innings during the White Sox 2005 championship run, publishing concurrently with the NBC Sports Chicago playoff reruns. To kick things off, it'd be remiss not to start with the bottom of the first inning in the ALDS Game 1 vs. the Boston Red Sox. The inning typified what that White Sox team was all about, and set a tone for the rest of the playoffs.

Setting the scene

The White Sox have won five straight heading into the playoffs, and José Contreras, their Game 1 starter, has been their best pitcher in what was otherwise a shaky second half. The Sox are up against the defending champion Boston Red Sox and are perceived by many as the underdog in the series. Contreras’ adversary in Game 1 is Matt Clement, a 2005 All-Star with above-average stuff but iffy command. He had struggled in the second half, coming in with a combined 28 BB/HBP in his last 33 IP. It’s a cliché but it's true — starting pitching sets the tone for success. On this day, Contreras faces a jam early, but he throws a great 3-2 forkball to strike out AL RBI leader David Ortiz and gets Manny Ramírez to bounce into an inning-ending ground out. The Sox head to bat in the bottom of the first with momentum and a raucous U.S. Cellular Field crowd on their side.

Leading off: Scott Podsednik

Bases empty, nobody out

White Sox win probability: 55%

“Small ball” at-bat No. 1: Scotty Pods has been the table-setter and ringleader of the South Side's small-ball tendencies for the entire season. Especially with a guy like Clement on the mound, Podsednik is likely going to see some pitches. Eventually, a 1-1 slider grazes his jersey, and just like that, the Sox are in business. Having someone with Podsednik’s wheels on the bases completely changes the dynamic of the inning and takes Clement out of his rhythm from the start.

Batting second: Tadahito Iguchi

Runner on first, nobody out

White Sox win probability: 58%

“Small ball” at-bat No. 2: The first inning is usually too early to sacrifice a runner over to second, especially when up against a powerful lineup like the Red Sox. With Podsednik on first, most people would be expecting a potential steal attempt at some point during the AB. After a long hold from Clement in an effort to keep Podsednik at bay, Iguchi calls time. When play resumes, Iguchi squares to bunt the first pitch. Iguchi looks to be bunting for a hit, as he squares late and tries to disguise his intentions until the last second. This is a smart strategy; if he gets a good bunt down, he is on, and worst-case scenario, the attempt acts as a sacrifice. The execution of the bunt is not great, and a sacrifice is exactly the result. Catcher Jason Varitek throws out Iguchi and Podsednik moves down to second.

Batting third: Jermaine Dye

Runner on second, one out

White Sox win probability: 57%

“Small ball” at-bat No. 3: As I mentioned, the starting pitcher sets the tone, and at this point Clement is already on his heels. He gets ahead of Dye, but it is apparent that a part of his focus is consumed by Podsednik at second base. He is missing most of his spots badly, and sends a 1-2 slider spinning towards Dye’s left knee. Dye looks to have time to jump out of the way of the pitch, but he is a savvy vet, and this is the playoffs! Dye holds his ground, turning away from the pitch, and it catches him just above the knee. Dye jogs down to first, and there is trouble a-brewing for Clement.

Batting cleanup, Paul Konerko

Runners on first and second, one out

White Sox win probability: 59%

“Small ball” at-bat No. 4: On the first pitch of the at-bat, a strike, Podsednik takes third. This is the perfect time to go, as Clement had just plunked Dye, so he is likely focused on trying to get ahead of the hitter. Now, with runners on first and third and fewer than two outs, Konerko needs to put something in the air to stay out of a double play and get the run in. After taking two balls nowhere close to the catcher’s target, Paulie gets a fastball on the inner half and is juuuust early, hooking a ball into the stands that misses the left field foul pole by mere feet. When a catcher sees a hitter out in front of a fastball like that, it is a good time to come back with off-speed, and Varitek calls a changeup. Paulie is a veteran hitter and is able to wait back just enough to chop a slow ground ball down the third base line. The Red Sox get the force out at second but have no chance to turn the double play, and Podsednik scores to give the Sox an early 1-0 lead, manufacturing a run without the benefit of a hit.

*This concludes the small ball portion of today’s broadcast, on to the long ball portion*

Batting fifth: Carl Everett

Runner on first, two outs

White Sox win probability: 62%

With a runner on first and two outs and the White Sox still not having produced their first hit, it feels like the offense may have to settle for one run in the first. However, Carl Everett gets a hanging 1-1 breaking ball and drills a line drive into right field. If this game were being played in 2020, this would be an interesting one to see the exit velocity on, because Everett gets every bit of it. The ball short-hops Nixon and almost kicks away, but he is able to corral it and keep the runners at first and second.

Batting sixth: Aaron Rowand

Runners on first and second, two outs

White Sox win probability: 64%

Rowand works the count full and slaps a line drive over the shortstop’s head, scoring Konerko and sending Everett to third. It is now 2-0. and so far this has been the biggest play of the game, adding 9% to the Chicago's overall win probability. That will change soon.

Batting seventh: A.J. Pierzynski

Runners on first and third, two outs

White Sox win probability: 73%

So far, the first inning has been shaky for Clement, but if he can get away with only two runs allowed, he may be able to settle in and pitch deep into the game. However, A.J. has other plans. With the infield shifted and the third baseman deep, he attempts a surprise bunt on the first pitch that would have scored the runner from third but is well foul – another example of the White Sox thinking one step ahead so far this inning. All of these bunt attempts, stolen bases, and balls in play serve to keep the pressure on Clement and the shaky Boston defense, making them uncomfortable. A.J. then gets a 91 mph fastball on the outer half and drives it into the left center field seats for a crushing, three-run home run, breaking the game open at 5-0. The dugout and crowd goes absolutely nuts, and Clement looks like he wants to be anywhere else but on the mound.

The blast increases Chicago's win probability all the way up to 89%. Joe Crede pops out to end the inning, but the White Sox are flying under the radar no more. They go on to blow out the Red Sox, hitting four more home runs in a 14-2 drubbing.

The playoffs are barely underway, but the White Sox have announced their presence with authority.