Aaron Bummer, a southpaw for any situation

Brett Ballantini

You'd expect to hear nothing less in most any case, particularly with a younger player, but Aaron Bummer is absolutely ready to bring it and dominate the 2020 season.

Not one to snooze on his $16 million offseason contract extension, the White Sox stopper is ready to come out fastballs blazing.

"It's going to be interesting," Bummer says of the coming, truncated campaign. "From my perspective, I want to be ready to go every day. In a 60-game season, every game means three times as much. I'm expecting to go as much as I can, for as long as I can."

Having establish his readiness to lay it on the line for the season, Bummer sees a real change for this revamped White Sox club to make some noise during the season sprint.

"We have a lot of young guys who can catch fire mixed with veterans who have been there and done it," he says. 

As if to illustrate how that chemistry will work for the turbocharged White Sox offense, Bummer said that today "I walked in and there's [José] Abreu, [Edwin] Encarnación and Eloy [Jiménez] ... it just doesn't stop."

Bummer also applied some Hawk Math to the season, adopted from Harrelson's "you win 60, lose 60, what do you do with the rest" adage by saying, "You win 20, lose 20, what do you do with the other 20?" 

For the full Aaron Bummer experience at today's media session, watch below, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox: 

Steve Cishek just keeps going about his business

Yeah, a pandemic got in the way, but the veteran reliever will look forward to delivering his usual efficiency over these 60 games in his Chicago White Sox debut

Brett Ballantini

Super Joe Speaks: The White Sox are in terrific shape

Pick a topic, any topic, and the bench coach is psyched

Brett Ballantini

Jared Kelley's career, according to a Wii game

In an alternate reality our second-rounder's professional career got off to an excellent start.

Joe Resis

Ricky Speaks: Andrew Vaughn is on the move

The Chicago White Sox manager weighs in on the blue chip's positional flexibility, and the ins and outs of intrasquad play

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: July 8

A thrilling 1941 All-Star Game, and two big individual outputs from Carlton Fisk and John Danks as well

Mark Liptak

Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 6

Catcher James McCann channels his inner umpire

Brett Ballantini

Lucas Giolito: I absolutely want to be the ace

The young Chicago White Sox pitcher is ready to carry the load, both on-field and off

Brett Ballantini

Gio González - a White Sox cultural retrospective

The crafty lefty has had a quite artsy career; the 34-year-old former first round draft pick has returned to his (rightful?) place on the South Side. What can 2020 Gio bring to the pitching staff?

Janice Scurio

by

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 7

Harold Baines and Paul Konerko both go deep three times

Mark Liptak

Ricky Speaks: Oh, to clinch against the Cubs

Sure, the Chicago White Sox manager says they're just another opponent, but wouldn't it be fun to clinch against them?

Brett Ballantini