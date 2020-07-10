Aaron Bummer, a southpaw for any situation

You'd expect to hear nothing less in most any case, particularly with a younger player, but Aaron Bummer is absolutely ready to bring it and dominate the 2020 season.

Not one to snooze on his $16 million offseason contract extension, the White Sox stopper is ready to come out fastballs blazing.

"It's going to be interesting," Bummer says of the coming, truncated campaign. "From my perspective, I want to be ready to go every day. In a 60-game season, every game means three times as much. I'm expecting to go as much as I can, for as long as I can."

Having establish his readiness to lay it on the line for the season, Bummer sees a real change for this revamped White Sox club to make some noise during the season sprint.

"We have a lot of young guys who can catch fire mixed with veterans who have been there and done it," he says.

As if to illustrate how that chemistry will work for the turbocharged White Sox offense, Bummer said that today "I walked in and there's [José] Abreu, [Edwin] Encarnación and Eloy [Jiménez] ... it just doesn't stop."

Bummer also applied some Hawk Math to the season, adopted from Harrelson's "you win 60, lose 60, what do you do with the rest" adage by saying, "You win 20, lose 20, what do you do with the other 20?"

