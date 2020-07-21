South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Adam Engel: full speed ahead

Brett Ballantini

After the blast that turned the tide of the first White Sox-Cubs exhibition game and ultimately spurring a sweep of the northsiders, Adam Engel sat down for a really generous session with media on Monday.

One thing is clear, that rather than resenting or competing with his heir apparent, Luis Robert, Engel has taken the rookie under his wing — sometimes giving advice that goes a bit against the grain.

"What a special player he is," Engel says of Robert. "Can’t say enough good things about him as a player and as a young guy ... I’m trying to learn as much Spanish as I can. Having Eloy [Jiménez] and Nomar [Mazara] out there helps. 

"Luis wants to play fast. [I tell him] you’re a special case, dude. The traditional rules are not for fast players like yourself. You have the ability to do things other people can’t. You have to test it."

Engel had a spring training anecdote that illustrates his advice. With Robert on second, he got a good jump on a ground ball and could have scored on a ground out had he not slipped around third. While most of the old guard was warning Robert off of such aggressiveness, Engel waited until everything died down to tell Robert to push his talent and find out for sure what he can and cannot do.

As for Engel, he doubtlessly will play an important late-inning defensive and pinch-running role, possibly even platooning in right field with Mazara.

"I'm not sure what my role on the team yet, but I'm willing to go full speed," Engel says. "Everybody wants to be an everyday guy and main contributor, have that kind of responsibility. But I’ve been that guy off the bench, and you prepare like a starter. And coming off the bench, it doesn’t take as much toll on your body."

And as for that homer that helped bounce Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks from the game on Sunday?

"Was it a cool feeling? Yeah," Engel says. "You hit a home run in batting practice, it’s a good feeling. Was it cool? Yeah, absolutely."

Engel's terrific session is available below, courtesy of the White Sox:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keuchel on Chicago: his kind of town

A first, close to "real" game as a member of the White Sox? Flippin' sweet

Brett Ballantini

Thanks, Cubs! Eloy's grand slam sends the Sox to the win column in back-to-back nights

A five-run first and Dallas Keuchel's flawless pitching puts the South Siders up 2-0 in exhibition games

Ashley Sanders

Fake Crosstown Showdown Deux provides a 2020 preview of sorts

Another crooked number, this one at first bats, spurs the Chicago White Sox to another win over the Chicago Cubs

James Fox

Ricky Speaks: "certain moments of creativity"

The head honcho is open to getting wild with the rotation

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Spoke: Ready for the real games

The change of pace of playing another team, the Chicago Cubs — more than four months in the making — brought relief to the head man

Brett Ballantini

ESPN fiddles as White Sox club Cubs, 7-3

Practice baseball becomes very much real, in the first game we've seen the supercharged South Side lineup attack an opposing team in a long while

Janice Scurio

by

Phil Hundley

Lucas Giolito likes what he sees as Summer Camp winds down

Rookies Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal are singled out for plaudits

Brett Ballantini

La Pantera is ready to pounce

Luis Robert, the "complete hitter," reflects on last Saturday's blasts, and this Friday's 2020 debut for the Chicago White Sox

Brett Ballantini

What to do about the rotation

The 2020 Chicago White Sox have many potential options when it comes to setting up the pitching rotation.

Trevor Lines

No offense, Schaumburg, but Nick wants to stick in Chicago

Feeling the best he has as a pro, the Chicago White Sox rookie second sacker sees no reason to leave Sox Park in 2020

Brett Ballantini