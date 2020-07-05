South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

First two positive tests cloud Summer Camp

Brett Ballantini

Although the proceedings always have a soft dirge deep, deep in the background, today's early talk with manager Ricky Renteria and first baseman José Abreu were the first that brought COVID-19 as a threat, front and center.

This plopped itself into today's media session:

Abreu was not even aware of the positive tests. Later, Renteria said making players being aware of positive tests wasn't necessary, as that knowledge wasn't in their "purview." And quickly, the manager clarified remarks to make it clear all he meant was that these positives came during player intake — neither of the two positive players were in the White Sox facility or participating in workouts at Sox Park.

Renteria also demurred when it comes to naming the players who are out and quarantined, feeling that media and fans "can do the math."

But in the end, Renteria seized on the setback (expected or not) of positive coronavirus tests among the White Sox to reiterate his sense of personal responsibility:

"You see me with a mask on now," he said. "I do not take it lightly. We wash our hands a lot. When I get home, we put my clothes in the washing machine. I take it seriously. This is not something to be taken lightly. I take it as a responsibility to take care of my fellow man. 

"Just because you have the right to yell FIRE in a crowded restaurant doesn't make it right. I do right by my fellow man. Do right by each other."

There was actual baseball talk from Renteria as well, most notably the report that Carlos Rodón is in line for a rotation spot, as his Tommy John surgery rehab was "going very, very well."

Here is José Abreu's full media session, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox:

And Ricky Renteria's full, masked session today, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox: 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Phil Hundley
Phil Hundley

Editor

Were I more cynical and ghoulish sort, I'd wonder what the over/under is for dead MLBers come November.

Mark Liptak
Mark Liptak

Editor

I saw the tweet that listed the pitchers for the intersquad games. No Gio Gonzales...hmmmm. No Gio, no Kopech. Nice...(sarcasm implied) But LET'S PLAY BALL!... Idiots.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today in White Sox History: July 4

Joe Horlen, Juan Pizarro and Gary Peters celebrate complete game mania!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

Effervescent Eloy Jiménez enters the arena

The bubbly Chicago White Sox slugger won't let anything, not even a global pandemic, get him down

Brett Ballantini

by

WIN05

Kid Keutchy is bringing the confidence

Chicago White Sox veteran starter Dallas Keuchel's steady hand is evident even in the early going of Summer Camp

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Renteria, Day 2: Hoping to stay the course

As coronavirus tests hit the Atlanta Braves hard and come up positive around the league, the Chicago White Sox manager is hoping his team forms smart habits to stay safe

Brett Ballantini

The role of Michael Kopech in 2020

With the returning Chicago White Sox fireballer fit in the starting rotation, or will he be used in the bullpen?

Guitarsox

Letters from Summer Camp: Day 2

White Sox "spring training" presented what we've seen before, what we haven't, and offered a small glimpse of what baseball will look like in 2020.

Sam Sherman

Today in White Sox History: July 3

The first morning game in Comiskey Park history!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

Rick Hahn: Fun to be back with leather, ball and bat

Chicago White Sox GM drops an early bombshell — Michael Kopech is absent — but brims with optimism for the 2020 season

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

The Rule of Three redux

The 2020 season is the perfect time for the Chicago White Sox to try the Rule of Three

Leigh Allan

by

Mark Liptak

CryptoSoxery No. 10

Former Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton takes us on a trip to the land of the seedy

Leigh Allan