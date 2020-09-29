From the Locker Room: "It s a lefty, we'll take it. I guess they haven't did their homework."

It wasn't exactly bulletin-board material, but Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had a humorous take on the Oakland A's decision to start young lefthander Jesús Luzardo in Game 1 tomorrow afternoon.

"It don’t matter, they still have to come to us," he smiled. "It's a lefty, we'll take it. I guess they haven't did their homework."

As for not having seen Oakland all season long, Anderson was similarly nonplussed.

"It don’t matter," he said. "They put their pants on just like we do. We’re familiar with these guys, we’ve played them [in the past]. It’s nothing different. We want to approach them like any other team."

Again, typical of the soft-spoken motormouth, Anderson shrugged off his cold end to the regular season.

"So what, who cares?" he said. "Tomorrow is a new day. Every day is a new day. I would rather be cold [at season's end] and hot now, when it really matters. It doesn’t take away from the season I had."



Be sure to watch all 10 minutes of his footage above, because it's fast-paced, and fun. And when all was said and done, Tim said it himself:

"That’s enough."

Tim Anderson footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.