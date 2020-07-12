South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Hard Karl goes soft

Brett Ballantini

Here's how you can tell Carlos Rodón was pretty happy with how his day — the first competitive game play, of sorts, he's had in 14 months — went really well: He was willing to take the piss out of himself a bit.

  • "It's good to be back out there. Some guys are seeing he ball real well, as you could tell."

  • "I was a little in awe that [Robert] got to that one."

  • "The first time vs. hitters in Arizona [in spring training], I felt good and sore the next day, and thought, 'OK, I can do this still.'"

All in all, Rodón was sharp and should have felt mighty fine about his effort, which included an only-in-Summer-Camp 1-2-3-4-5 perfect inning. Better, the guy who would not have been ready to step into the rotation back in March is on track to fill a rotation spot now.

"I need to get up and down a couple more times, get to 90 pitches," Rodón says. "I would like to hit that before the season starts."

The question becomes — one bench coach Joe McEwing demurred on in these early stages in the media session prior — is there a spot in the rotation for Rodón?

"I just want to be one of the starting five or six," Rodón says. "That’s a decision they have to make. I can fill any role ... my goal was to be ready for a starting spot, but they have a decision to make, and we all want to make it a hard decision."

For Rodón's full media session today, watch below, courtesy of the White Sox:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rain Delay Theater: Summer Camp Edition

During the first ever (maybe) intrasquad game rain delay during a pandemic, some thoughts on the positive (and, unfortunately, negative) reactions to Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech's decision to sit out the 2020 season.

Sam Sherman

by

WIN05

Super Joe Speaks: I'm smiling under my mask

Plenty of WOWs for Luis Robert, and praise for Reynaldo López and Nomar Mazara too

Brett Ballantini

by

Tommy Barbee

Today in White Sox History: July 11

Frank Thomas gets powerful in All-Star play

Mark Liptak

Luis Robert sets social media aflame

His latest extraordinary act? Hitting an intrasquad home run falling down

Brett Ballantini

Frank Menechino's Deep Thoughts: Will guys pimp home runs?

The Chicago White Sox batting coach brings color and enthusiasm to the Summer Camp dais. And remember, he's "only happy when he's pissed"

Brett Ballantini

Letters From Summer Camp: White Sox scrimmage in empty park

The South Siders played an intrasquad game in an empty big league park in mid-July, proving that baseball officially has a new normal

Owen Schoenfeld

Two Days in White Sox History: July 9-10

One of the best Chicago White Sox pitchers ever came to town on this day

Mark Liptak

Have no fear, Colomé is here — and ready to help out however he can

Though averse to non-save situations, the Chicago White Sox closer declares himself prepped for anything in this crazy 2020

Brett Ballantini

Super Joe Speaks: Kid Keuchy is bringing the heat

Another good day! Another Chicago White Sox win!

Brett Ballantini

Dallas Keuchel declares it a very good day

Getting his first taste of true competition as a member of the Chicago White Sox, the southpaw starting pitcher sails through sharply

Brett Ballantini