Kid Keutchy is bringing the confidence

Brett Ballantini

The session with new Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel started with me mentioning that if there's anyone in baseball who deserves a normal spring training, it's him. After sitting out the 2019 spring waiting for a decent free agent offer and then rushing through a truncated ramp-up to his Atlanta Braves season, 2020 greets him and every MLB player with a pandemic.

"It has been a weird two straight seasons," he smiled. "One thing I learned last year was to try to stay on some sort of five-day routine, as a starting pitcher I'm very routine-oriented ... I've kind of hovered at that two-to-three innings [thinking that] and we'd have a two-to-three week spring training.

"We'll probably be in [stretch-run] mode in a short season, so I'll shoot to give five or six good innings before giving way to the bullpen."

Keuchel was also frank on a number of other topics this evening, starting with the recent failed negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA.

"I didn't expect this much pushback, especially with the CBA coming up. It was kind of disappointing," Keuchel said. "I really felt there would be a deal reached, but we were so far apart there was really no hope. I'm hoping something can be done to repair the relationship."

Of all the players we've spoken to so far in the early sessions, Keuchel seemed the most confident that White Sox players could legislate themselves when it comes to off-field behavior. 

"We have to be really stingy about what people do off the field," he said. "We can lay down some rules to go by. A couple of key guys go down, it's gonna be difficult."

Keuchel had a great session with us today, and you can see the full talk below, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox:

And if you just want to skip to the SI-prompted highlights, here's my follow-up question to Kid Keuchy, at the very end:

Effervescent Eloy Jiménez enters the arena

The bubbly Chicago White Sox slugger won't let anything, not even a global pandemic, get him down

Brett Ballantini

WIN05

Ricky Renteria, Day 2: Hoping to stay the course

As coronavirus tests hit the Atlanta Braves hard and come up positive around the league, the Chicago White Sox manager is hoping his team forms smart habits to stay safe

Brett Ballantini

The role of Michael Kopech in 2020

With the returning Chicago White Sox fireballer fit in the starting rotation, or will he be used in the bullpen?

Guitarsox

Letters from Summer Camp: Day 2

White Sox "spring training" presented what we've seen before, what we haven't, and offered a small glimpse of what baseball will look like in 2020.

Sam Sherman

Today in White Sox History: July 3

The first morning game in Comiskey Park history!

Mark Liptak

WIN05

Rick Hahn: Fun to be back with leather, ball and bat

Chicago White Sox GM drops an early bombshell — Michael Kopech is absent — but brims with optimism for the 2020 season

Brett Ballantini

Mark Liptak

The Rule of Three redux

The 2020 season is the perfect time for the Chicago White Sox to try the Rule of Three

Leigh Allan

Mark Liptak

CryptoSoxery No. 10

Former Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton takes us on a trip to the land of the seedy

Leigh Allan

Ricky Renteria is happy with the first day of Summer Camp

The Chicago White Sox manager has praise for Tim Anderson and a deep pitching staff, as the weird 2020 season gets underway

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 2

The South Siders run wild, with 11 stolen bases!

Mark Liptak