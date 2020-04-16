South Side Hit Pen
Meet the Players: Tommy Barbee

Tommy Barbee

Onetime aspiring black Quentin Tarantino, film major Tommy Barbee is the latest addition to South Side Hit Pen. He's a vet, as some of us are wont to be, of the Bleacher-Report meat grinder, and mails out impossibly clever and perceptive tweets @KindaBleu.

When not obsessing over our White Sox, and sports at large, Tommy plays guitar and writes about music. He teams up with fellow SSHPer Leonard Gore on the Black Sox Brothers podcast.

Doing the lord's work, he has converted his wife into Sox fandom, again as some of are wont to do, and is spending much of his free time these days chasing his three kids around the house.

Tommy's first piece for us was published this offseason, an even-keeled take on the Nomar Mazara trade.

So, say hello to our light-hitting shortstop, and bratwurst aficionado, Tommy Barbee!

Hometown Chicago

White Sox fan since 1985

First White Sox memory Watching Carlton Fisk with my dad growing up.

Favorite White Sox memory Seeing the White Sox win the World Series. It actually happened, right?

Favorite White Sox player Current? Yoán Moncada. All-time? Carlton Fisk

Next White Sox statue Mark Buehrle

Next White Sox retired number José Abreu

Go-to concession food at Sox Park Gotta get a brat, always!

Favorite baseball movie Bull Durham. So many great quotes in that movie, and I appreciate the cynicism compared to movies like The Natural.

Hall of Fame: speed round
Mark Buehrle At the risk of sounding like a homer, you can make a damn good case for him getting in.
Joe Jackson No
Paul Konerko Hall of Pretty Good. Unless he gets the Harold Baines treatment, Konerko won't get in.
Minnie Miñoso Yes, it shouldn't even be a debate
Omar Vizquel No
Chris Sale Yes, assuming his arm doesn't fall off. I also want his shredded jersey in the HOF with him.

South Side Hit Pen on the field I played shortstop, and the best comp for me was Rey Ordoñez. I was renowned for my defense, but couldn't hit a lick.

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. This is totally true.

