South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Rain Delay Theater: Summer Camp Edition

Sam Sherman

Today I experienced the first ever White Sox rain delay for an intrasquad game during a pandemic. 

I don't actually know if that's true, but it seems specific enough to be possible, and I don't really feel like looking it up. Additionally, if it isn't true, I don't really see how making it up is all that problematic. 

What is problematic, however, is any response that wasn't in full support of the big news yesterday regarding Michael Kopech's decision to sit out the 2020 season. 

Twitter polls are more scientific, and reveal more than any other form of polling that I can think of, so I ran one yesterday simply asking #WhiteSoxTwitter if they supported Kopech's decision. 

After 92 votes, 88% of the voters said YES, while 12%, for some reason, said no. 

I was pleasantly surprised with that result, considering one should never underestimate how many bad opinions baseball fans, and to a larger extent sports fans, can have. 

It seemed like the vast majority supported the decision — not only from the results of the poll, but also reading responses to the team's official statement. 

That being said, I would like to take a moment to address the 12% who didn't support Kopech's decision, and to anyone else who criticized his choice.

You are wrong.

This is not an opinion, this is a fact. 

My editor might make me say that it, is in fact, an opinion, but I think you get the point.

Traditionally, the sports fan/athlete relationship has caused many fans to think that athletes owe them something more than just doing their jobs. 

Traditionally, that is wrong.

One of the silver linings of 2020 has been how many "traditions" have been exposed as problematic, and have forced people to realize the deep changes that need to be made within those institutions and their traditions. 

Michael Kopech doesn't owe us a damn thing. 

This might be hard to hear for some people, but in normal circumstances a player's decision as to whether or not they will play a season is nobody's business but their own. Perhaps also the team's. But certainly not the fans. 

Under pandemic circumstances, that should be understood more than ever. 

You were probably excited to watch Kopech return in 2020 after not seeing him play for a long time, so it's OK to be a little bummed out.

But being bummed out is absolutely no excuse to personally criticize a player for making a decision, no matter what the reason might be. 

I can't believe I have to say this but, players are humans. They have feelings, families, thoughts and opinions, just like you and me. They don't owe you a single thing beyond what they are comfortable sharing. 

More players will opt out in the coming weeks. I don't know if they will be White Sox players, but be prepared for more. 

All I ask is if and when they do, please respect their decision, and know they that are people, just like you.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Letters From Summer Camp: White Sox scrimmage in empty park

The South Siders played an intrasquad game in an empty big league park in mid-July, proving that baseball officially has a new normal

Owen Schoenfeld

Two Days in White Sox History: July 9-10

One of the best Chicago White Sox pitchers ever came to town on this day

Mark Liptak

Have no fear, Colomé is here — and ready to help out however he can

Though averse to non-save situations, the Chicago White Sox closer declares himself prepped for anything in this crazy 2020

Brett Ballantini

Super Joe Speaks: Kid Keuchy is bringing the heat

Another good day! Another Chicago White Sox win!

Brett Ballantini

Dallas Keuchel declares it a very good day

Getting his first taste of true competition as a member of the Chicago White Sox, the southpaw starting pitcher sails through sharply

Brett Ballantini

CryptoSoxery No. 11

The Chicago White Sox had a Jamie Moyer 100 years ago — and believe it or not, it wasn't actually Jamie Moyer

Leigh Allan

Steve Cishek just keeps going about his business

Yeah, a pandemic got in the way, but the veteran reliever will look forward to delivering his usual efficiency over these 60 games in his Chicago White Sox debut

Brett Ballantini

Aaron Bummer, a southpaw for any situation

The Chicago White Sox bullpen stopper is ready to push till the tank is empty in the short 2020 season

Brett Ballantini

Super Joe Speaks: The White Sox are in terrific shape

Pick a topic, any topic, and the bench coach is psyched

Brett Ballantini

Jared Kelley's career, according to a Wii game

In an alternate reality our second-rounder's professional career got off to an excellent start.

Joe Resis