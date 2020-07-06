South Side Hit Pen
Ricky Speaks: Guys are rounding into shape each day

Brett Ballantini

At the very end of Ricky Renteria's media session today came the somewhat inadvertent confirmation of what had been murmured from the start of Summer Camp: Yoán Moncada is out with coronavirus.

Of course, the team cannot confirm such specifics, and the two positive players both requested anonymity, but as Renteria said just yesterday, in defending staying mum about positive tests: "You can do the math."

The math had Yoán still seemingly absent from action. Renteria said he was holding Moncada out of camp right now, which would be the equivalent of a hockey "upper body" or "lower body" injury: out, without specifics.

That said, there was much to otherwise celebrate today, as Luis Robert and Dylan Cease faced off against one another in live BP. "That was something," Ricky marveled. "That's what you see when you have two pretty big talents."

Renteria also confirmed that Gio González, while not on the faster track of Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Carlos Rodón, among other starters, is healthy and ready to go. On Tuesday, González is scheduled to pitch a two-inning sim game in the bullpen.

The manager also raved about Rodón: "He's looked really, really good. He's been as free and easy as I've ever seen him."

Renteria really is a breath of fresh air, each day bringing some upbeat spirit to the team. Even when confronted with the possibility of a delay in Summer Camp a la the Oakland A's and other clubs at the moment due to slowed return test results, the manager didn't really sway to downbeat, as you can see above.

For the full Renteria experience, take a look below, courtesy of the White Sox:

First two positive tests cloud Summer Camp

Meanwhile, the rotation is shaping up and intrasquad games loom

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Brand-new arm, same old snarl: Carlos Rodón is back

Feeling as fresh as a rookie, the dark horse ace is ready to rock for 60 games

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Sox Vox 3: Scott Reichard on Kopech, the rotation, a pandemic ... and 2020 baseball!

Stop on in, where everybody knows your name, Chicago White Sox fans, and sitaspell with a pair from South Side Hit Pen

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 5

Quite a lopsided win, from a lousy team

Mark Liptak

Effervescent Eloy Jiménez enters the arena

The bubbly Chicago White Sox slugger won't let anything, not even a global pandemic, get him down

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: July 4

Joe Horlen, Juan Pizarro and Gary Peters celebrate complete game mania!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

Kid Keutchy is bringing the confidence

Chicago White Sox veteran starter Dallas Keuchel's steady hand is evident even in the early going of Summer Camp

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Renteria, Day 2: Hoping to stay the course

As coronavirus tests hit the Atlanta Braves hard and come up positive around the league, the Chicago White Sox manager is hoping his team forms smart habits to stay safe

Brett Ballantini

The role of Michael Kopech in 2020

With the returning Chicago White Sox fireballer fit in the starting rotation, or will he be used in the bullpen?

Guitarsox

Letters from Summer Camp: Day 2

White Sox "spring training" presented what we've seen before, what we haven't, and offered a small glimpse of what baseball will look like in 2020.

Sam Sherman