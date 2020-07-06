Ricky Speaks: Guys are rounding into shape each day

At the very end of Ricky Renteria's media session today came the somewhat inadvertent confirmation of what had been murmured from the start of Summer Camp: Yoán Moncada is out with coronavirus.

Of course, the team cannot confirm such specifics, and the two positive players both requested anonymity, but as Renteria said just yesterday, in defending staying mum about positive tests: "You can do the math."

The math had Yoán still seemingly absent from action. Renteria said he was holding Moncada out of camp right now, which would be the equivalent of a hockey "upper body" or "lower body" injury: out, without specifics.

That said, there was much to otherwise celebrate today, as Luis Robert and Dylan Cease faced off against one another in live BP. "That was something," Ricky marveled. "That's what you see when you have two pretty big talents."

Renteria also confirmed that Gio González, while not on the faster track of Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Carlos Rodón, among other starters, is healthy and ready to go. On Tuesday, González is scheduled to pitch a two-inning sim game in the bullpen.

The manager also raved about Rodón: "He's looked really, really good. He's been as free and easy as I've ever seen him."

Renteria really is a breath of fresh air, each day bringing some upbeat spirit to the team. Even when confronted with the possibility of a delay in Summer Camp a la the Oakland A's and other clubs at the moment due to slowed return test results, the manager didn't really sway to downbeat, as you can see above.

For the full Renteria experience, take a look below, courtesy of the White Sox: