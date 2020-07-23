South Side Hit Pen
Ricky Speaks: Roster and infirmary notes

Brett Ballantini

Before Wednesday night's exhibition finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, White Sox manager Ricky Renteria circled the bases of end-of-Summer-Camp questions, shedding just a shred of light on his 2020 team.

Renteria confirmed that Nomar Mazara would be out of action on Opening Day, heading to the 10-day injured list. But the mentor felt comfortable that he had good options in lieu of his big bopper — including Nicky Delmonico, who Renteria listed as able to play right field and third base in addition to his customary left field. For a guy in Delmonico who sometimes seems a little lost in left, it's a bold defensive step forward.

Perhaps most notably on Wednesday was the revelation of the fifth starter. Presumed for some time to be Carlos Rodón, Renteria seemed to confirm that by revealing that Gio González would not even be pitching in Wednesday's game. That would seem to indicate that at best González was destined to be a sixth starter, but more likely filling a relief role that the veteran lefty was unsure he could fill when he first spoke to media from Summer Camp.

For what it's worth, Renteria said González was pitching "really well," so perhaps a sixth starting slot is in the offing.

As seen in the above clip, Renteria was also open to a closer committee, but endorsed incumbent Alex Colomé for the main role, citing his closer "mentality." The manager did acknowledge that Aaron Bummer, Steve Cishek and others could find themselves closing games in 2020 as well.

For the full Renteria session, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below:

