Steve Cishek just keeps going about his business

Brett Ballantini

It was pretty clear Steve Cishek struggled a bit with the Chicago Cubs last year due to overwork. But to invoke the gods and have 100 games of the season chomped out due to pandemic is a pretty extreme measure.

But Cishek, laden with ice after his first "official" outing of Summer Camp, during the four-inning affair at Sox Park, is definitely ready to get down to business now, proclaiming himself willing to give the White Sox his typical workload in a 60-game stretch.

Cishek betrays his experience in coming out with such a reasoned goal, in contrast to fellow reliever on the dais Aaron Bummer, who practically volunteered for daily duty to push the White Sox into the playoffs.

That doesn't mean the righty isn't ready.

"Early in the season, starters are trying to stretch out ... and if they need to come out in three, four innings, the bullpen can take the rest," he says. "We have a pretty deep bullpen."

Personally, "I'm pretty fresh right now, almost like start of spring training soreness, and that's a good thing. Once I get through that, I feel like I can pitch through a lot."

The full Cishek media session is below, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox:

 

