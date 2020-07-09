Super Joe Speaks: The White Sox are in terrific shape

For those of you who might worry that a single day without a Ricky Renteria media session might fall short of supplying you with the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C, Super Joe is swooping in to your rescue.

After guiding one of the intrasquad teams during today's four-inning game at Sox Park, the bench coach weighed in on what he saw today, and what he's seen this Summer Camp.

And what he's seen has been splendid.

"Everything's been crisp," Super says. "They understand it's a sprint to get ready for Opening Day."

McEwing's first specific rave was for Zack Collins, who he falls more deeply in love with each season he sees him.

"It's nice to see the growth, even from spring training to now," McEwing says. "He looks great — he 'leaned out.' He's doing an outstanding job and is confident in what he's doing. He's taken great strides."

And the coach all but hooted his happiness in seeing Edwin Encarnación go deep off of Steve Cishek during the game.



"The parraot made an appearance on the South Side!" he shouted back at a question about Encarnación. "The professionalism of Eddie, you can't put a measure on it. He steps in the box — it's a presence."

But Tim Anderson got the highest plaudits from McEwing, who takes a special interest in his pupil's progression.

"As he continues to grow, one of the most rewarding feelings as a coach is just to see his work and the way he's going about his work," McEwing says.

After specifying a number of moves on the field that Anderson is pulling off with aplomb, including the strength to stay low on balls up the middle, McEwing revealed TA's inspiring self-assessment regarding his readiness for the season: "Joe, I'm only 50-60%"

For the full Super Joe session, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox, watch below: