Super Joe Speaks: The White Sox are in terrific shape

Brett Ballantini

For those of you who might worry that a single day without a Ricky Renteria media session might fall short of supplying you with the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C, Super Joe is swooping in to your rescue.

After guiding one of the intrasquad teams during today's four-inning game at Sox Park, the bench coach weighed in on what he saw today, and what he's seen this Summer Camp.

And what he's seen has been splendid.

"Everything's been crisp," Super says. "They understand it's a sprint to get ready for Opening Day."

McEwing's first specific rave was for Zack Collins, who he falls more deeply in love with each season he sees him.

"It's nice to see the growth, even from spring training to now," McEwing says. "He looks great — he 'leaned out.' He's doing an outstanding job and is confident in what he's doing. He's taken great strides."

And the coach all but hooted his happiness in seeing Edwin Encarnación go deep off of Steve Cishek during the game.

"The parraot made an appearance on the South Side!" he shouted back at a question about Encarnación. "The professionalism of Eddie, you can't put a measure on it. He steps in the box — it's a presence."

But Tim Anderson got the highest plaudits from McEwing, who takes a special interest in his pupil's progression.

"As he continues to grow, one of the most rewarding feelings as a coach is just to see his work and the way he's going about his work," McEwing says.

After specifying a number of moves on the field that Anderson is pulling off with aplomb, including the strength to stay low on balls up the middle, McEwing revealed TA's inspiring self-assessment regarding his readiness for the season: "Joe, I'm only 50-60%" 

For the full Super Joe session, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox, watch below:

Comments

News

Jared Kelley's career, according to a Wii game

In an alternate reality our second-rounder's professional career got off to an excellent start.

Joe Resis

Ricky Speaks: Andrew Vaughn is on the move

The Chicago White Sox manager weighs in on the blue chip's positional flexibility, and the ins and outs of intrasquad play

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: July 8

A thrilling 1941 All-Star Game, and two big individual outputs from Carlton Fisk and John Danks as well

Mark Liptak

Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 6

Catcher James McCann channels his inner umpire

Brett Ballantini

Lucas Giolito: I absolutely want to be the ace

The young Chicago White Sox pitcher is ready to carry the load, both on-field and off

Brett Ballantini

Gio González - a White Sox cultural retrospective

The crafty lefty has had a quite artsy career; the 34-year-old former first round draft pick has returned to his (rightful?) place on the South Side. What can 2020 Gio bring to the pitching staff?

Janice Scurio

by

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 7

Harold Baines and Paul Konerko both go deep three times

Mark Liptak

Ricky Speaks: Oh, to clinch against the Cubs

Sure, the Chicago White Sox manager says they're just another opponent, but wouldn't it be fun to clinch against them?

Brett Ballantini

Hija Zoe roba la conferencia de prensa del padre Reynaldo

The elder López and Chicago White Sox pitcher has a lot to say, but his daughter takes the spotlight

Brett Ballantini

Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 5

Featuring the glorious green leggings of Carlos Rodón

Brett Ballantini