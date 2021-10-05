October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Yankees Catch Break As Red Sox Rule Out Slugger For Wild Card Game

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is out for the Wild Card Game with an ankle injury, a break for New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.
Author:

The Boston Red Sox left slugger J.D. Martinez off their playoff roster for Tuesday night's American League Wild Card Game.

Martinez is recovering from a sprained ankle he sustained while running out to right field between innings in Game 162 on Sunday, twisting his ankle on second base.

The Yankees are battling their own adversity—missing both DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit heading into the postseason—but this is a significant blow for Boston. Martinez, 34, ended the 2021 season batting .286/.349/.518 with 28 home runs, 99 RBI and 92 runs scored over 148 games. His 42 doubles on the year were tied for the most in all of Major League Baseball.

In a winner-take-all matchup, every pitch is significant. Considering the Red Sox will be facing Gerrit Cole on Tuesday night, the absence of one of their most dangerous hitters is an edge in the visiting team's direction. 

Plus, Martinez has had some success off Cole in the past. During the right-hander's clunker at Fenway in June—allowing six runs and taking a loss—Martinez hit a solo home run to start the third inning, Boston's third home run off Cole in the game.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Asked about Martinez on Monday, Cole called the injured star a "big-time slugger" and a "tough at-bat."

"I mean, he's got some magic and he's got a lot of talent, and so in situations like that, I think you have just got to try to stay vigilant and execute the pitches to the best of your ability," Cole told reporters. 

The ace will still have his work cut out for him, trying to pitch his way past the rest of Boston's high-octane lineup, but this is one less threat for Cole to worry about on Tuesday night.

More to get you ready for the American League Wild Card Game:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Red Sox J.D. Martinez rounding bases
News

Yankees Catch Break As Red Sox Rule Out Slugger For Wild Card Game

1 minute ago
Tyler Wade, Andrew Velazquez Yankees infield
News

How the Yankees Will Replace DJ LeMahieu to Begin the Postseason

3 hours ago
Yankees SS Gio Urshela injured on catch
News

'One of the Best Catches I've Ever Seen': Yankees Sound Off on Gio Urshela's Heroic Grab

15 hours ago
Yankees SP Gerrit Cole crouching behind mound
News

What Gives Yankees Edge Over Red Sox For Wild Card Game

18 hours ago
Yankees Aaron Judge hits walk-off single
News

Aaron Judge Caps Off Stellar Regular Season in Fitting Fashion

Oct 4, 2021
Yankees celebrate Aaron Judge walk-off
News

Yankees' Speedster Comes Off Bench, Plays Huge Role in Walk-Off Win

Oct 3, 2021
Yankees RF Aaron Judge celebrates walk-off
News

Aaron Judge Sends Yankees to Wild Card Game With Walk-Off Single

Oct 3, 2021
Yankees SP Jordan Montgomery taken out by Aaron Boone
News

Jordan Montgomery Evaluates Inopportune Clunker Against Rays: 'Got To Be Better'

Oct 2, 2021