Yankees' Nestor Cortes Exits Game 4 With Injury After Allowing Game-Tying Home Run

NEW YORK — The Yankees lost both their three-run lead and their All-Star starter in the third inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

With the score 3-0, after New York finally showed some life on offense in the first two frames, Nestor Cortes walked the first two batters of the third.

At one point, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and a trainer visited the left-hander on the mound, checking in on a sudden injury concern.

The Yankees stuck with Cortes and immediately regretted it, watching as the southpaw gave up a towering three-run, game-tying home run to shortstop Jeremy Peña.

Immediately following the homer, Boone and the trainer returned to the mound, taking Cortes out of the game after a quick discussion. Cortes' velocity was down in the inning and the lefty didn't look right.

The Yankees later announced that Cortes left the game with a left groin injury. Cortes missed a few starts this summer with a left groin strain, landing him on the 15-day injured list.

With Cortes out of the picture, Boone summoned left-hander Wandy Peralta from the bullpen, one of his best relievers. Peralta proceeded to allow another run to score on three additional hits in the inning, allowing Houston to regain the lead and momentum.

Cortes leaving with an injury is a devastating blow for New York, both on Sunday night and for the rest of this series, if it continues.

The Yankees' bullpen now needs to record 21 outs on Sunday night in order to save this team's season. Even then, if the Yankees stave off elimination, they'll have to deal with a thinned out bullpen for the rest of this series.

