Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — Spring Training Game 10

TAMPA — Looking to bounce back from a tight loss in Lakeland on Tuesday, the Yankees take on the Pirates under the lights at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Here are Wednesday night's starting lineups as well as some related reading to get you set for first pitch.

New York Yankees 

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Brett Gardner CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Gio Urshela 3B

Derek Dietrich 1B

Miguel Andújar LF

Domingo Germán SP

Germán makes his second start of the spring after a strong debut last week. He pitches one day after Deivi García who was magnificent on Tuesday against the Tigers.

We also will see Andújar's first game in the outfield of the spring along with Dietrich's debut at first base as both try to show their versatility in pursuit of an Opening Day roster spot.

Here are the pitchers scheduled to throw after Germán:

Pittsburgh Pirates

Fowler LF

Difo 2B

Goodwin CF

Moran 1B

Perez DH

Wolters C

Cruz SS

Oliva RF

Kramer 3B

Anderson SP

When these two teams faced off over the weekend in Bradenton, Pittsburgh came out on top 3-2. Jay Bruce and Clint Frazier both homered against the Pirates in that game.

Check back right here on this page once this game gets underway for live updates, video and analysis. And be sure to refresh this article to get the most updated version!

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Domingo Germán needs just 11 pitches to get through the first unscathed. He strikes out one and looks sharp once again to start this game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone in dugout
