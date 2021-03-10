Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — Spring Training Game 10
TAMPA — Looking to bounce back from a tight loss in Lakeland on Tuesday, the Yankees take on the Pirates under the lights at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Here are Wednesday night's starting lineups as well as some related reading to get you set for first pitch.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Brett Gardner CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Gio Urshela 3B
Derek Dietrich 1B
Miguel Andújar LF
Domingo Germán SP
Germán makes his second start of the spring after a strong debut last week. He pitches one day after Deivi García who was magnificent on Tuesday against the Tigers.
We also will see Andújar's first game in the outfield of the spring along with Dietrich's debut at first base as both try to show their versatility in pursuit of an Opening Day roster spot.
Here are the pitchers scheduled to throw after Germán:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Fowler LF
Difo 2B
Goodwin CF
Moran 1B
Perez DH
Wolters C
Cruz SS
Oliva RF
Kramer 3B
Anderson SP
When these two teams faced off over the weekend in Bradenton, Pittsburgh came out on top 3-2. Jay Bruce and Clint Frazier both homered against the Pirates in that game.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Domingo Germán needs just 11 pitches to get through the first unscathed. He strikes out one and looks sharp once again to start this game.