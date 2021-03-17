Live Updates: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 17
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Yankees are back in Dunedin and they brought the big boys with them.
Before New York takes on the Blue Jays Wednesday afternoon, here are the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading from Yankees camp.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 3B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Jay Bruce 1B
Gary Sánchez C
Clint Frazier LF
Derek Dietrich 2B
Jordan Montgomery SP
DJ LeMahieu gets his first reps at third base of the spring while Derek Dietrich and Jay Bruce continue contending for an Opening Day roster spot.
With an off day tomorrow—the final off day before the conclusion of spring training—it's no surprised most of the starters are in the lineup. Only Luke Voit and Gio Urshela didn't make the trip to Dunedin.
Toronto Blue Jays
Springer CF
Semien 2B
Bichette SS
Hernández RF
Tellez 1B
Guerriel Jr. LF
Biggio 3B
Grichuk DH
Kirk C
Hatch P
Beyond Vlad Guerrero Jr. this is a full starting lineup for Jordan Montgomery to face. The Yankees have already acknowledged this spring how talented this Blue Jays lineup is... We'll get another taste of it this afternoon.
