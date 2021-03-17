NewsSI.com
Live Updates: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 17

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Yankees are back in Dunedin and they brought the big boys with them.

Before New York takes on the Blue Jays Wednesday afternoon, here are the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading from Yankees camp.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 3B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Jay Bruce 1B

Gary Sánchez C

Clint Frazier LF

Derek Dietrich 2B

Jordan Montgomery SP

DJ LeMahieu gets his first reps at third base of the spring while Derek Dietrich and Jay Bruce continue contending for an Opening Day roster spot. 

With an off day tomorrow—the final off day before the conclusion of spring training—it's no surprised most of the starters are in the lineup. Only Luke Voit and Gio Urshela didn't make the trip to Dunedin.

Toronto Blue Jays

Springer CF

Semien 2B

Bichette SS

Hernández RF

Tellez 1B

Guerriel Jr. LF

Biggio 3B

Grichuk DH

Kirk C

Hatch P

Beyond Vlad Guerrero Jr. this is a full starting lineup for Jordan Montgomery to face. The Yankees have already acknowledged this spring how talented this Blue Jays lineup is... We'll get another taste of it this afternoon.

Check back right here once this game gets underway a little after 1 p.m. ET for live updates and plenty of video (since this game isn't on television). And as always, follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more from Yankees camp as we get set for the regular season!.

