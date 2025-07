FOUR FROM FOUR IN AUSTRIA 🇦🇹🥇



Winning his third stage on the bounce, and our fourth in a row, @ISAACDELTOROx1 claims stage 4 at the #TourOfAustria 🔥



On the Queen stage, @majkaformal did an incredible job for Isaac, before Torito produced a brilliant sprint for the win 👊🏼… pic.twitter.com/6rPKDqeQZa