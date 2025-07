The very first Artistic Swimming #AQUASingapore2025 Champion - Aleksandr MALTSEV at the Men’s Solo Technical with a stunning score of 251.7133!🥇



🥈 Silver goes to 🇪🇸 Dennis Gonzalez Boneu (241.1667)

🥉 Bronze to 🇲🇽 Diego Villalobos Carrillo (238.1600)! pic.twitter.com/CVTsP7P58r