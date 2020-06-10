All76ers
Top Stories
News

2020 NBA Draft: Villanova's Jay Wright Hopes to see Saddiq Bey Join 76ers

Justin Grasso

The 2020 NBA Draft will go down a lot later than usual this year. Typically, the Philadelphia 76ers would be putting their draft board together and preparing to make their next wave of rookie selections towards the end of June.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic sent the NBA into unknown territory after forcing the league to suspend action for a while. Soon enough, the Sixers will be back in action as they are set to begin training camp 2.0 soon.

Then, next month, the NBA restart will occur. With the league planning to play into the month of October, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had no choice but to postpone the NBA Draft lottery to August and the actual draft itself to October.

[RELATED: When Will Philadelphia 76ers Select New Rookies?]

So the many college and international prospects who plan to take their talents to the NBA will have to wait a little bit longer than usual to get selected by their next team. And with the timetables changing, the NBA and the NCAA allowed players to withdraw from the draft if they feel they didn't get enough out of the previous season since March Madness was canceled. 

Many eyes were on Villanova prospect Saddiq Bey as he has two more years of eligibility left -- so it seemed possible Bey could stay at Nova' for another year. On Tuesday, however, the soon-to-be-former Wildcat confirmed he would remain on the path of joining the NBA. Now, his college coach Jay Wright is hoping to see Bey land with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"I'm biased, I would love to see him with the 76ers," Wright said, via Sean Kane. "I would love any of our guys to be with the 76ers because I'm a fan of our guys and a fan of the 76ers." Unfortunately for Wright, the Sixers have made it a habit to pass on a handful of Villanova players in the past.

While the 76ers did land Mikal Bridges a couple of years ago, the Sixers didn't keep the Philly native on the roster for long as they traded him away on draft night to acquire Texas Tech's, Zhaire Smith. The Sixers likely wouldn't pass up on Bey with the 22nd overall pick this year -- but there's a good chance the Villanova product gets selected before then anyway.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can the 76ers Afford to Lose Glenn Robinson III in Free Agency?

Philadelphia 76ers' veteran Glenn Robinson III is set to become a free agency after the season wraps up. Do the Sixers have to make sure they get him back at all costs?

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Started Training Again in Los Angeles

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons is getting back to business over in Los Angeles this week.

Justin Grasso

Report: 76ers' Schedule Could be Condensed in 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers could play a condensed schedule next season so the NBA could remain on a similar timeline as usual.

Justin Grasso

When Will the 76ers' Playoff Run Begin in Orlando?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to enter the playoffs for the third-straight season. When will the postseason schedule begin this summer?

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Shows Love to Allen Iverson on His Birthday

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons shouted out Sixers legend Allen Iverson on Sunday as the Hall of Famer turned 45-years-old.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

76ers' Managing Partners Could Look to Buy MLB's New York Mets

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have reported interest in buying MLB's New York Mets.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ime Udoka Going to the Bulls is not a Guarantee

Rumor has it that Philadelphia 76ers top assistant Ime Udoka is the front-runner for the Chicago Bulls' head coaching position. However, losing Udoka is not inevitable at the moment.

Justin Grasso

Is JJ Redick a Top Signing in 76ers History?

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharp shooter JJ Redick has only spent two seasons in Philly. Is that enough time for him to be considered a historical signing?

Justin Grasso

76ers Providing 2,500 meals to 'Feed the Frontlines'

The Philadelphia 76ers will team up with The Giant Company to provide meals to hospital workers through local restaurants.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle Joined Philly Protest Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle joined thousands of citizens in a protest against racism and police brutality on Saturday.

Justin Grasso