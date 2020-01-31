All76ers
Top Stories
News

Matisse Thybulle Experiences First NBA Snub

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers fans quickly grew frustrated on Friday morning as a credible source tweeted out that their first-round rookie, Matisse Thybulle, has been left out of the 2020 Rising Stars Game. Chris Haynes, of Yahoo Sports, reported on Friday morning the following:

"Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle was not voted in by assistant coaches to be a participant in the Rising Stars Game, league sources tell Yahoo Sports." Rightfully so, fans grew frustrated and confused at the same time.

On Tuesday night, before the Sixers hosted the Golden State Warriors, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown was asked about whether he believes his rookie will make the Rising Stars competition or not. The Head Coach fired his own question right back.

"How can he not?" Brown asked. While the Sixers' head coach acknowledged the fact that Thybulle's offensive contributions might not be up to par with most rookies in the conversation, he wasn't under the belief his first-rounder's defensive value would be overlooked.

Obviously, he was wrong. At this point in the season, Thybulle has established himself as arguably the best rookie on the defensive side of the ball. As he leads his draft class in total steals with 64 total, no other player comes remotely close to Thybulle's top spot in that category.

However, it all circles back to offensive value, which seems to be key for this game. "It's harder to put your hand up [and be picked] when you're not getting 20 every night," Brown mentioned on Tuesday. "It's probably harder if you're not scoring a bunch, to be recognized."

While Brown confidently stated there was "zero doubt" in his mind about Thybulle's chances of making the showcase based off of the rookie's defense this season, he will quickly find out that Thybulle's lack of contributions on offense has him viewed in a much different light around the league -- thus leading to his very first snub.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Road Struggles Continue as They Fall to the Hawks on Thursday

The 76ers took another loss on the road Thursday. This time, it was to the struggling Atlanta Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Named NBA All-Star For Second Straight Season

Philadelphia 76ers third-year veteran Ben Simmons has been named an NBA All-Star for the second-straight season.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Rising Stars Game: Brett Brown Makes Case for Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown believes Matisse Thybulle should surely make the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game.

Justin Grasso

Despite Minor Setbacks, Ben Simmons and Mike Scott Are Expected to Play vs. Hawks

Ben Simmons and Mike Scott have been listed on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report for Thursday. However, both are expected to play against the Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Ruled Out Against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford has been ruled out against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Hawks Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds and More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Urged Brown to Keep Raul Neto in vs. Warriors

76ers point guard Ben Simmons was the reason why Raul Neto stayed in for so long against the Warriors on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Number Change Was Temporary Tuesday, Zhaire Smith's Wasn't

On Tuesday, Joel Embiid changed his number in order to honor Kobe Bryant on Tuesday. Zhaire Smith, on the other hand, changed his out of respect for the legend.

Justin Grasso

How Philadelphia 76ers Honored Kobe Bryant on Tuesday

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers came up with multiple ways to honor the late legend, Kobe Bryant.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Warriors Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds and More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday for the first time this season.

Justin Grasso

by

I love your games