Philadelphia 76ers fans quickly grew frustrated on Friday morning as a credible source tweeted out that their first-round rookie, Matisse Thybulle, has been left out of the 2020 Rising Stars Game. Chris Haynes, of Yahoo Sports, reported on Friday morning the following:

"Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle was not voted in by assistant coaches to be a participant in the Rising Stars Game, league sources tell Yahoo Sports." Rightfully so, fans grew frustrated and confused at the same time.

On Tuesday night, before the Sixers hosted the Golden State Warriors, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown was asked about whether he believes his rookie will make the Rising Stars competition or not. The Head Coach fired his own question right back.

"How can he not?" Brown asked. While the Sixers' head coach acknowledged the fact that Thybulle's offensive contributions might not be up to par with most rookies in the conversation, he wasn't under the belief his first-rounder's defensive value would be overlooked.

Obviously, he was wrong. At this point in the season, Thybulle has established himself as arguably the best rookie on the defensive side of the ball. As he leads his draft class in total steals with 64 total, no other player comes remotely close to Thybulle's top spot in that category.

However, it all circles back to offensive value, which seems to be key for this game. "It's harder to put your hand up [and be picked] when you're not getting 20 every night," Brown mentioned on Tuesday. "It's probably harder if you're not scoring a bunch, to be recognized."

While Brown confidently stated there was "zero doubt" in his mind about Thybulle's chances of making the showcase based off of the rookie's defense this season, he will quickly find out that Thybulle's lack of contributions on offense has him viewed in a much different light around the league -- thus leading to his very first snub.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_