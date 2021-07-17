2021 Olympics: Team USA Replaces Bradley Beal, Kevin Love

The 2021 Olympics haven't even started yet, and the USA's Men's Basketball team has already hit a couple of road bumps during the preliminary process.

Not only has Team USA struggled during a couple of their exhibition matchups, but they also lost two players in the process as well.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was entered into the health and safety protocol due to a COVID-19-related issue. Then on Thursday, the Wizards star had to withdraw from the Tokyo games officially.

While Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is in a similar situation as he's been placed in the health and safety protocols too, there hasn't been any indication he would step down, which is a positive sign.

However, on Friday morning, Team USA lost another member. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has decided to step down as he believes he's not at peak performance for the games this summer.

"I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA," Love said in a statement reported by ESPN. "But you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level, and I am just not there yet."

With Love and Beal out, that opened up two roster spots for Team USA. On Thursday night, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris was being considered as a potential replacement.

But it seems he won't be joining Team USA after all. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee will replace Beal and Love in the summer games.

Johnson, who's been playing with the USA select group, has made a major impact on decision-makers and USA staff, per Wojnarowski. His emergence behind the scenes this summer has helped him land on the 12-man main roster. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old McGee will travel to Las Vegas and join the team on Saturday ahead of their next scrimmage, which is expected to take place on Sunday.

