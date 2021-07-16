Tobias Harris in Consideration to Join Team USA

Things are not off to a great start for Team USA heading into the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. They found themselves on the wrong end of two straight upsets to kick off the preliminaries, and now might be heading into competition shorthanded.

Health and safety protocols were an issue teams had to deal with all season. We saw multiple rosters get dismantled due to contact tracing during this pandemic season. Now, these protocols are rearing their ugly head leading into the Olympics.

Team USA is down two players as they attempt to clear protocol. First was Washington Wizards' star Bradley Beal, with Pistons' forward Jerami Grant following not far behind him.

Beal's status for the remainder of the Olympics is now up in the air after entering protocol. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that team USA has already begun finding a replacement for the All-Star guard.

A member of the Sixers has found themselves on the list of possible replacements to join the Olympic team. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the team asked about Harris' availability to replace Beal on the roster.

Harris, who just turned 29, is coming off a career year for the Sixers. Being back under Doc Rivers elevated his game to borderline All-Star status.

Representing your country in the Olympics is a great honor and is something Harris will likely heavily consider. Joining team USA would allow him to play alongside some of the league's best players and pick the brains of some top coaches.

There is a downside to it as well. Ramping back up into a competitive gear could hurt Harris down the line.

Harris was a workhorse for the Sixers all season, missing minimal games and stayed on the court as long as the team needed. He should be using the offseason as a chance to recuperate in preparation for next season.

No matter what Harris decides to do, this is an incredible honor for him. Not many players find themselves with a chance to represent their country on one of the grandest stages.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.