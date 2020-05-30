Which 3 Players Could be on 76ers' Big Board for 2020 NBA Free Agency?

After this summer, the 2020 NBA offseason will take place. And for the Philadelphia 76ers, the next free agency period will look quite different from last year's. During last year's offseason, the Sixers went 'star hunting' and spent significant cash on Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and even Ben Simmons, as they extended him with a max deal.

Now that the 76ers had already spent so much money last season, they don't have a lot of wiggle room this year to attract any big names. Fortunately, on paper, the Sixers have a favorable amount of talent. However, they aren't perfect. And the shooting concerns they've dealt with throughout the 2019-2020 season is still an issue.

While current Sixers such as Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and even Shake Milton could take another step forward next year with their shooting -- the 76ers are still more than likely going to try and acquire a reliable shooter through free agency.

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently put together the top three targets for each NBA team this offseason. And for the 76ers, Hughes linked three known shooters to Philly. None of which happen to be either of the two shooters (Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks) on expiring contracts that the Sixers acquired at the trade deadline this year.

Describing the Sixers' Situation...

"The luxury tax, into which the Philadelphia 76ers will deeply plunge in 2020-21, warps the concept of currency. A dollar isn't a dollar for teams in Philly's position. That's important to know because the Sixers badly need perimeter shooting (stop me if you've heard that one before) and only have the taxpayer's mid-level and minimums with which to acquire it. The taxpayer's mid-level may appear to be only $5.7 million, but it'll cost the Sixers nearly five times that much because of tax penalties."

Let me reiterate; the Philadelphia 76ers do not have a ton of wiggle room this upcoming offseason. The options to upgrade perimeter shooting through free-agency will be limited. Therefore, Hughes' top two suggestions include Kyle Korver and Carmelo Anthony.

Philly is quite familiar with Korver, considering they drafted him back in 2003. The veteran sharpshooter has considered a reunion with the Sixers this past offseason, but he ultimately settled for the Milwaukee Bucks. As for Carmelo Anthony, the chances of him landing a deal with the Sixers seems slim.

There have been plenty of opportunities for the Sixers to sign a hungry veteran like Anthony in the past, but they opted not to do so, despite needing a shooting upgrade. The front office could always change its mind, but for the time being, it's clear the 76ers aren't all that interested.

That leads us to the third option, Detroit's Langston Galloway. The Pistons guard might cost more than the two players mentioned above, but the 76ers have reportedly been interested in Galloway before the 2020 trade deadline.

Before the NBA's hiatus this year, Galloway was knocking down 39 percent of his long-range shots, while attempting roughly five threes a game. Galloway could be a nice spark off the bench for the Sixers, but only if they believe he's "worth the pain of the taxpayer's mid-level."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_