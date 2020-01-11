76ers
76ers Reportedly Eyeing up Pistons' Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway

Justin Grasso

The hunt for solid perimeter shooting continues for the Philadelphia 76ers. At a point during the offseason, it seemed the Sixers would eventually run into this issue. As they built one of the taller teams in the league, many assumed the Sixers could run into a roadblock as they lacked reliable long-range shooters.

Losing JJ Redick is beginning to look a lot more significant at this point in the year. While the Sixers have a few guys who are decent from three, the lack of consistency makes it tough for the Eastern Conference contenders to truly reach championship caliber status.

Therefore, the Sixers continue to look for a deal that will help them out for a second-half run, including the postseason. A few days ago, six prospects were linked to the 76ers. All of which, were guards, who specialize in three-point shooting.

As of Saturday, two more guards from the same team were linked to the 76ers. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Sixers have eyed up two Detroit Pistons shooting guards. One happens to be the fifth-year veteran, Langston Galloway. And the other is the 2017's 12th overall pick, Luke Kennard.

This season, Kennard has started in 25 of 28 games for the Pistons, averaging 15.8 points-per-game, in roughly 32 minutes of playing time. Galloway, on the other hand, would come as a cheaper option for the Sixers as he has only started in six matchups this year, averaging around ten points-per-game, in 25 minutes of playing time.

While their averages do not match up, their shooting percentage from long-range is equal with each other, which matters most for the Sixers at this point.

As they both average around five to six three-point attempts-per-game this season, Kennard and Galloway are both 39.9-percent from beyond the arc. It's unclear what it would take for the Sixers to acquire either of them, but any move is necessary at this point.

