4 Thoughts on Sixers' Rough Loss vs. Suns on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up a four-game road trip earlier this week against the Sacramento Kings. Although the matchup started slow for the Sixers, they managed to come out on top with a victory.

As the Sixers looked to get off to a 2-0 start on the road on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, they couldn't come out on top once again as they were defeated by Portland for the second time this season.

On Saturday, the Sixers traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on the Suns for the first time this season. Last year, the Sixers struggled against Phoenix as they were defeated both times they met.

This year, Philly knew they were coming in to face a much-tougher Suns team as well. So, they had to really bring it in order to avoid falling to 1-2 on their current West Coast road trip.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they couldn't get it done for the second game in a row. Although they put up a good fight in the first half, the Suns comfortably got out in front and pulled away with a convincing 120-111 victory on Saturday.

Here are a few thoughts following Saturday's matinee matchup...

Ben Simmons Remains Aggressive Early

Ben Simmons isn't shooting threes -- or medium-range jump shots, for that matter. But he's been very aggressive on the offensive end as of late, and it's paying off for the Sixers. Once again, on Saturday afternoon, Simmons was all over the place on defense and driving to the basket through traffic without hesitation.

In the first half, his performance gave the Sixers life as he drained six of his eight attempted shots from the field. He also got to the free-throw line a few times and drained four of his five attempts from the stripe. Through the first two quarters, Simmons accounted for 16 points.

The second half, however, was a different story. Offensively, he quieted down. Granted, Joel Embiid was willing to put the team on his back as he attempted to take over, but it seemed Simmons took a backseat. After a strong 16-point first half, Simmons accounted for just two points in the second half after taking one shot.

How Did The Bench Unit Perform This Time Around?

After Thursday night's game in Portland, Doc Rivers didn't sugarcoat his opinion on the bench unit's performance. It wasn't good. They scored just 19 points in the entire game. Blazers' veteran Carmelo Anthony outscored them on his own.

Rivers made it clear that he needs more scoring from the second unit coming into Saturday's game. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Sixers' bench produced just 13 points as a whole. For reference, the Suns' bench put up 33 points.

Sure, the loss of Shake Milton doesn't help the bench at all, but I'm not sure he really saves them right now either. The 76ers likely won't go around immediately looking for trades after two bad games in Portland and Phoenix, but the recent lack of production from the bench is getting concerning.

Devin Booker is Dominant

I didn't need to see Devin Booker against the Sixers again to be reminded of how good he is on offense. Still, Booker's performance was mind-blowing in a way. Defensively, the Sixers are a solid team, but they simply didn't have an answer for the Suns' superstar. No matter where he is on the floor, he can score -- and his 36 points on Saturday felt like they just came way too easy.

Joel Embiid's MVP Campaign is Still Alive and Well

Losing games clearly won't do anything for Joel Embiid's MVP campaign, but at least the big man is still getting his numbers. His sidekick Ben Simmons was the first half's offensive star, but Embiid had a chip on his shoulder in the second half and was willing to take the game into his own hands.

In the final two quarters, Embiid played 19 minutes. During that time, he went 7-for-12 from the field and put up 20 points. It wasn't enough for the Sixers to keep up with the Suns, who played great team basketball. Despite taking on a loss, Embiid totaled for 35 points. There wasn't much more the MVP candidate could do.