Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson has established himself as a legend during his playing days. Not only did the former MVP earn himself a spot in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame years back, but the six-foot guard from Georgetown became an icon in the NBA for his on and off-court persona.

Off the court, Iverson was remembered for his outfit selections and his infamous practice rant. On the court, Iverson's most iconic moment was easily the play after he drained a three in the NBA Finals back in 2001 and stepped over former Lakers guard, Ty Lue.

We've all seen the still shot thousands of times. And on any given day, somebody on social media might bring the famous moment back up to remind everybody of Iverson's legendary sequence. As much as NBA fans love the step over play, the Sixers legend isn't necessarily bragging about it out of respect for Lue.

"You know what's so crazy? I don't like it," Iverson admitted on the 'All the Smoke' podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "Because I love [Lue]. He was giving so many problems. He was harassing me, a straight dog, and he was harassing me so much. What's so crazy is that I don't know how it happened, like when I stepped over him, I didn't know I did it. That moment, yeah, it was dope when you look back on it, but I don't like it."

Although Iverson might've played with a cocky mentality back in the day, the NBA Hall of Famer is nothing but humble nowadays. Showing love to his former competitors has never been an issue for Iverson. And in this case, he's pretty self-aware of the situation. While many enjoy the iconic step over moment, Lue and the Lakers got the last laugh that year as they defeated Philly in the Finals.

While Iverson and that Sixers team had a great run and got a memorable moment out of it, the former guard would look silly bragging about the step over knowing his team was defeated in the end. Lue earned Iverson's respect in that series, and the Philly legend isn't going to let one clip take away what's deserved.

