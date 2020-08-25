SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers: What led to Brett Brown's Firing? Elton Brand Weighs in

Justin Grasso

This year, Elton Brand's role as the Philadelphia 76ers General Manager expanded. Being that he obtained the job as a rookie GM, his ability to make calls was limited. As Sixers head coach Brett Brown's job was reportedly on the line last season, it was up to Brand to make the call on his future -- or so many thought.

The truth is, it wasn't until the 2019-2020 NBA season when Brand was granted that kind of power within the front office. Earlier this season, the second-year General Manager revealed that Brown's fate is ultimately in his hands. And although he didn't want to play the "what-if" game earlier this year when discussing whether Brown's job was on the line or not, it was apparent the longtime head coach was on the hot seat.

On Monday, the Sixers officially decided on their future, which will not include Brett Brown. So after seven seasons, Brand made the call to fire Brett Brown officially. It wasn't an easy decision Brand had to make, but it was a necessary one after the Sixers failed to pick up a single win against the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

"We underperformed [this season]," Brand admitted. "We felt it's time for a new voice -- a new perspective. When I took a step back, it wasn't an easy decision. You know, we all talked about the great things Brett did guiding us through some challenging times. He'll be missed for sure. I respect him deeply on a personal level and a professional level. I wish him well and thank him for everything he's done for me and this organization."

Seven years is a long time to run a team. And while Brown is well-respected within the Sixers' organization, it's become clear that his message no longer resonates with the locker room in Philly. While he leaves on a disappointing note, failing to accomplish the ultimate goal of winning a championship, Brand and the 76ers are optimistic about the future as they search for a coach who can offer the team a different look and hopefully, maximize the potential between the two stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elton Brand Lays Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Breakup to Rest

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand made it clear he has no intentions of trading away Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris Expects More Changes Soon

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris addressed the public on Monday with a statement, and made it clear that more changes are coming.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Assistant Lloyd Pierce Praises Brett Brown

Former Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce recently praised now-former head coach Brett Brown after his firing.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Is GM Elton Brand in the Clear?

The Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Brett Brown. Is General Manager Elton Brand next to get canned?

Justin Grasso

Jonathon Simmons Says 'About Time' 76ers Fired Brett Brown

Former Philadelphia 76ers reserve Jonathan Simmons clear wasn't a big fan of Brett Brown during his tenure with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

by

Spurschamps2014

Brett Brown Thanks 76ers, City of Philadelphia

After getting fired on Monday, Brett Brown thanks the 76ers and the city of Philadelphia after spending seven seasons with the organization.

Justin Grasso

Elton Brand Releases Statement Regarding Brett Brown

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand speaks on the firing of Brett Brown on Monday.

Justin Grasso

76ers Officially Move on From Brett Brown

After getting swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are officially ready to move on from Brett Brown.

Justin Grasso

Breaking up Embiid, Simmons Isn't Actually a Popular Idea in NBA

Despite what the talk show hosts around the nation say, there aren't a lot of people in the NBA who believe Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid should be split up.

Justin Grasso

Allen Iverson Pens a Letter to Late, Great Kobe Bryant

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson recently wrote a piece in The Players' Tribune, honoring Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Justin Grasso