This year, Elton Brand's role as the Philadelphia 76ers General Manager expanded. Being that he obtained the job as a rookie GM, his ability to make calls was limited. As Sixers head coach Brett Brown's job was reportedly on the line last season, it was up to Brand to make the call on his future -- or so many thought.

The truth is, it wasn't until the 2019-2020 NBA season when Brand was granted that kind of power within the front office. Earlier this season, the second-year General Manager revealed that Brown's fate is ultimately in his hands. And although he didn't want to play the "what-if" game earlier this year when discussing whether Brown's job was on the line or not, it was apparent the longtime head coach was on the hot seat.

On Monday, the Sixers officially decided on their future, which will not include Brett Brown. So after seven seasons, Brand made the call to fire Brett Brown officially. It wasn't an easy decision Brand had to make, but it was a necessary one after the Sixers failed to pick up a single win against the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

"We underperformed [this season]," Brand admitted. "We felt it's time for a new voice -- a new perspective. When I took a step back, it wasn't an easy decision. You know, we all talked about the great things Brett did guiding us through some challenging times. He'll be missed for sure. I respect him deeply on a personal level and a professional level. I wish him well and thank him for everything he's done for me and this organization."

Seven years is a long time to run a team. And while Brown is well-respected within the Sixers' organization, it's become clear that his message no longer resonates with the locker room in Philly. While he leaves on a disappointing note, failing to accomplish the ultimate goal of winning a championship, Brand and the 76ers are optimistic about the future as they search for a coach who can offer the team a different look and hopefully, maximize the potential between the two stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

