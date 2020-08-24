SI.com
Philadelphia 76ers Officially Move on From Brett Brown

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are officially parting ways with head coach Brett Brown, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated. It's been a long seven seasons for Brown, who came to Philly in 2013 to take on his first head coaching job since spending time as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs.

Brown came into a tough situation when he first joined the Sixers' organization. At the time, the team's General Manager Sam Hinkie had a master plan to turn a few seasons of tanking games and trading low-cost, high upside prospects for picks in order to build a brighter future for Philly. 

As 'The Process' plan was clear to the public, it seemed as if Brown's time in Philly would be cut short as soon as the 76ers begin to turn things around and start competing for the playoffs.

But that wasn't the case. The Sixers stuck with Brown through the 2017-2018 NBA season when Philly clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-2013 run. Although Brown and company failed to get by the second round, the Sixers' front office kept him around for the following season.

Once again, Brown's Sixers were out in the second round. Last season, Brown's future as Philly's head coach was already in question, but they still stuck with him for the 2019-2020 season. Unfortunately for Brown, it's now time to move on. 

As the Sixers had sky-high expectations for the 2019-2020 run, everything soon would become a significant disappointment as they clinched just the sixth seed, and were swept in round one. Now, for the first time in seven years, the Philadelphia 76ers are entering the market for a brand new head coach. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

