The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to bounce back on Monday night after Saturday's loss against the Pacers. In order for the Sixers to get back in the winner's column, they are going to need more production out of players not named Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons.

As Brett Brown put it, those three took the "lion's share" of the shots against the Pacers on Saturday, as they should have. But just because the three most notable names in the starting lineup are on the court -- doesn't mean other players can't step up and create an impact if they are willing to do so.

Therefore, Brett Brown is challenging veteran shooting guard Josh Richardson to get more involved offensively as early as Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs. On Saturday, Richardson checked in for nearly 30 minutes against Indiana. During that time, he managed only to get four shots up from the field, collecting just four points.

Meanwhile, Simmons, Embiid, and Harris all had at least 14 shots from the field each. While Brett Brown isn't disappointed with Richardson's lack of attempts, the Sixers' head coach will look to "throw him a bone" moving forward and wants the former Miami Heat guard to start finding his own shots.

"It was clear where our bread was buttered, and we went to it," Brown stated in regards to Simmons, Harris, and Embiid taking a majority of the team's shots. "In general, it's always on my mind that I have to help Josh get a touch from time to time when he hasn't. I'm always challenging him to put his own thumbprint on the game and take what the game gives you. I think he can be more aggressive just in organic play."

While discussing his expectations for Richardson, Brown took a trip down memory lane to use the best possible example he can think of detailing the type of impact Richardson could bring. "If you look at the Clippers game [back in February] where he effectively won us the game, I didn't call one play for him," Brown claimed. "That is a mindset more than anything. That's my message, my challenge, and admittance. He's good people, a great teammate, and we need his heart right where it needs to be."

