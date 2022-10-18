76ers vs. Celtics: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will finally begin their 2022-2023 campaign. Last season, the Sixers concluded their playoff run, losing in the second round to the first-seeded Miami Heat. That marked the second-straight playoff run the Sixers concluded their year before reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

When the Sixers fire up their regular season schedule on Tuesday, they’ll be doing so against the Eastern Conference Finals Champions, the Boston Celtics.

Coming off of a four-game preseason run, the Sixers wrapped up their schedule with a 4-0 record. Meanwhile, the Celtics finished 2-2, with two victories over the Charlotte Hornets and two losses to the Toronto Raptors.

On Tuesday, both teams will reset and get their key starters and rotational pieces involved for the full 48 minutes. The two teams are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Game Notes

Last season, the Celtics and the Sixers went 2-2 against each other.

The last time the Sixers played in Boston, they won 108-103

The Sixers went 3-6 against the spread in their final nine games of last season

Philadelphia is 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games against Boston

The Celtics’ scoring total went under in four of their final five games last season

Injury Report

Celtics

Danilo Gallinari - OUT

Robert Williams III - OUT

76ers

NO INJURIES

Odds

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +130, BOS -154

Total O/U: 216.5

Prediction

Spread: 76ers +3.5

Moneyline: PHI +138

Total O/U: Under 216.5

