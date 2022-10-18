Skip to main content

76ers vs. Celtics: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction

All of the betting information for Tuesday's game between the 76ers and the Celtics.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will finally begin their 2022-2023 campaign. Last season, the Sixers concluded their playoff run, losing in the second round to the first-seeded Miami Heat. That marked the second-straight playoff run the Sixers concluded their year before reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

When the Sixers fire up their regular season schedule on Tuesday, they’ll be doing so against the Eastern Conference Finals Champions, the Boston Celtics.

Coming off of a four-game preseason run, the Sixers wrapped up their schedule with a 4-0 record. Meanwhile, the Celtics finished 2-2, with two victories over the Charlotte Hornets and two losses to the Toronto Raptors.

On Tuesday, both teams will reset and get their key starters and rotational pieces involved for the full 48 minutes. The two teams are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET. 

Game Notes

  • Last season, the Celtics and the Sixers went 2-2 against each other.
  • The last time the Sixers played in Boston, they won 108-103
  • The Sixers went 3-6 against the spread in their final nine games of last season
  • Philadelphia is 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games against Boston
  • The Celtics’ scoring total went under in four of their final five games last season
USATSI_17506256_168388689_lowres (1)

Injury Report

Celtics

Danilo Gallinari - OUT

Robert Williams III - OUT

76ers 

NO INJURIES

USATSI_17692550_168388689_lowres
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Odds

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +130, BOS -154

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_17692117_168388689_lowres

Prediction

Spread: 76ers +3.5

Moneyline: PHI +138

Total O/U: Under 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_17692111_168388689_lowres

Pregame Reading

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_17391727_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers Injury Report: What to Keep an Eye on vs. Celtics

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17269546_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Marcus Smart Face Sixers?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19211870_168388689_lowres
News

Is PJ Tucker Out for Revenge vs. Celtics?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19212288_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Former Sixer Isaiah Joe’s Tweet After Joining OKC Thunder

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17506262_168388689_lowres (2)
News

The Sixers' Scope: Start of a New Season

By Declan Harris
USATSI_19221421_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Thrilled to Put Drama-Filled Past Behind Him

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18111691_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Philadelphia 76ers Final Roster Outlook Before Opener vs. Celtics

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17523481_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers Won't Read Too Much Into Results vs. Celtics

By Justin Grasso