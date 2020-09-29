SI.com
76ers: Former Clippers HC Doc Rivers Still Wants to Coach

Justin Grasso

Monday marked the end of a seven-year run for Doc Rivers' time as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. Following the surprising news, many were curious about whether Rivers was going to continue to pursue other head coach positions, take a year off, or get back into the broadcasting game.

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers isn't ready to take off from coaching just yet. On ESPN's 'Get Up,' Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Rivers confirmed he's on the hunt for his next coaching job in the NBA.

"I communicated with him last night," Wojnarowski said in regards to Rivers. "He still wants to coach. There's certainly some jobs out there available that I think he could have a conversation with if he decides to." 

Not even two hours after Rivers parted ways with the Clippers officially, the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans were already linked to Rivers as they reportedly reached out to the veteran head coach.

"Philadelphia [and] New Orleans, they're the two best jobs in terms of being able to have playoff teams," Wojnarowski stated. While the Sixers are more than likely to consider Rivers a strong candidate along with Ty Lue and Mike D'Antoni, the ESPN Insider made it clear the Sixers are "pretty far down the road" with their search for a new head coach as they are conducting multiple interviews again this week.

Over the last couple of weeks, reports have come out, making it evident that the Sixers' job is Mike D'Antoni's to lose. It's unclear if that's just a leverage play for either party or not, but Rivers' availability could shake up the Sixers' coaching search this week as they could bring him in for a last-minute interview before making a concrete decision on the team's future at head coach.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

